The Detroit Tigers had an incredibly frustrating 2026 season.

After entering the campaign with high expectations, the Tigers finished this season with a 76-86 record.

With how this went for Detroit, it is clear that they should be in for a busy offseason. Due to this, it would not be surprising if they add multiple new players to their roster.

Now, with the MLB Rule 5 Draft getting closer, the Tigers have promoted three of their key prospects to their 40-man roster.

Detroit Tigers Promote 3 Prospects to 40-Man Roster

According to MLB.com, the Tigers have promoted Josue Briceno, Max Anderson, and Peyton Graham to their 40-man roster.

With the Tigers adding Anderson, Briceno, and Graham to their 40-man roster, they are all protected from the Rule 5 Draft. Thus, they will remain with the Tigers organization.

Seeing the Tigers select Briceno, Anderson, and Graham is not too difficult to understand. They are each promising prospects, so it makes sense that Detroit wants them to stick around.

Looking at Briceno, Anderson & Graham

Briceno is rated as the Tigers’ fourth-best prospect by MLB.com and has a lot of potential.

In 42 minor league games this season split between the FCL Tigers, Single-A Lakeland, Double-A Erie, and Triple-A Toledo, he posted nine home runs, 29 RBI, and a .250 batting average.

Anderson is ranked as Detroit’s 10th-best prospect by MLB.com.

The 24-year-old infielder looks just about ready to make the jump to the majors. In 113 games split between Single-A and Triple-A this season, he had 17 home runs, 61 RBI, and a .302 batting average.

As for Graham, he posted nine home runs, 59 RBI, 66 stolen bases, and a .290 batting average in 115 games for Double-A Erie this season.

His speed and contact hitting ability make him an intriguing prospect in the Tigers’ system.