Tigers’ Dillon Dingler Earns Historic Career News

Despite the season for the Detroit Tigers coming to a disappointing close without a playoff berth for what would have been a third straight year, there were still multiple positives to look back on.

One of them was the play of catcher Dillon Dingler, who was named a finalist for the 2026 Rawlings American League Gold Glove Award.

And the news has come in – he’s taken home the award for the second straight year, cementing his status as one of the game’s best defensive players.

Detroit Tigers Catcher Dillon Dingler Earns Second Straight Gold Glove Award

As announced on Sunday evening, Dingler has won his second straight Gold Glove Award, an honor that has been accomplished by some of the most notable names in club history, including Al Kaline, Lou Whitaker, Alan Trammell, Lance Parrish, Pudge Rodriguez, and Bill Freehan.

Dingler, who won the award last season as well, became the first Tigers player to earn the honor since Ian Kinsler.

In their history, the Tigers have had 29 Gold Glove recipients, led by Hall of Famer Al Kaline’s nine wins, followed by Bill Freehan’s five; both Alan Trammell and Mickey Stanley won three, while Pudge Rodriguez won three.

Dillon Dingler Took A Step Forward In 2026 For The Tigers

Dingler made a major offensive leap in 2026, batting .243/.302/.446 with 27 homers, 27 doubles and 91 RBIs over 145 games.

The breakout earned him his first MLB All-Star selection. Although his batting average fell from .278 the previous season, Dingler’s power surged after he hit just 13 home runs and drove in 57 runs in 126 games in 2025.

Zach McKinstry was less productive at the plate but remained a valuable defensive player, recording 15 Defensive Runs Saved and becoming an AL Gold Glove finalist. His versatility was on full display as he started at right field, second base and shortstop while also appearing at third base, left field, center field and even taking the mound.