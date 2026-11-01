Former Detroit Tigers Star Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Detroit Tigers undoubtedly had a rough 2026 season.

Detroit finished the campaign with a 76-86 record and finished fourth in the AL Central.

When noting that Detroit entered the season with high expectations, there is no question that they disappointed in 2026.

Now, a former Tigers slugger has become a free agent after having a tough year with the Cincinnati Reds.

Former Tigers Slugger Eugenio Suarez Becomes Free Agent

The Reds have announced that they have declined former Tigers infielder Eugenio Suarez’s mutual option for the 2027 season. With this, the former Tiger is now officially a free agent.

The #Reds today announced the following transactions: https://t.co/pgDIb2tf44 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 31, 2026

Seeing the Reds decline Suarez’s mutual option is not surprising in the slightest. The 35-year-old struggled during his reunion with the Reds this season. While he hit 26 home runs in 125 games, he also had a low .212 batting average.

The Reds also put Suarez on waivers during the season, so it felt inevitable that they would move on from the former Tigers infielder this offseason. Now, he is a free agent again and should generate some interest.

Suarez could be an intriguing bounce-back candidate for a team to take a chance on. Keep in mind, just back in 2025, he had 49 home runs and 118 RBI in 159 games split between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. The former Tiger has also hit at least 30 home runs in six MLB seasons.

Looking Back at Suarez’s Time With the Tigers

Suarez’s time with the Tigers was short-lived. He played his first 85 career MLB games with the Tigers during the 2014 season, where he had four home runs, 23 RBI, and a .242 batting average.

His time with the Tigers ended during the following offseason when he was traded to the Reds with Jonathan Crawford in exchange for Alfredo Simon. This trade ended up aging poorly for Detroit, as Suarez became a star power hitter, while Simon struggled in his only season as a Tiger.