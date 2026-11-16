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Ex-Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post Amid Free Agency

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers prepares to pitch against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Tarik Skubal is coming off a season where he spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal was traded to Los Angeles in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Los Angeles Dodgers traded CF Zyhir Hope, RHP River Ryan and RHP Brady Smith to Detroit Tigers for LHP Tarik Skubal.”

Ex-Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Dodger Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Skubal is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Tarik Skubal elected free agency.”

On Sunday, Skubal made a one-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Work 🗣️”

Comments On His Post

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Dodger Stadium on August 22, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Blake Snell: “Gotta get it, gotta go!”

@moood4eva: “You are the Dodger blue 💙💙💙”

Alex Vesia: “DAWG!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers throws against the Tampa Bay Rays during the third inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on April 22, 2024 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

@dcxdcr: “KUB STAY IN LA THIS IS YOUR HOME 💙💙💙”

@originalmike_77: “Resign with the Dodgers”

@ryspeer: “DETROIT WHAT?!? RESTORE THE ROAR!!!”

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 03, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

@leviprice_12: “Pls go to Toronto, we all would love u here”

@aidenrenkert: “I’ll genuinely do anything for you to come back”

Looking At Skubal

GettyTarik Skubal #29 of the Detroit Tigers acknowledges the fans after recording his 1,000th strikeout during the first inning of a game against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on July 29, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. 

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Before the trade to the Dodgers, he had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with Detroit.

The 29-year-old has won two Cy Young Awards.

Looking At The Tigers

GettyManager A.J. Hinch #14 of the Detroit Tigers looks on against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on September 17, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Tigers missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They were 76-86 in 162 games, which had them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post Amid Free Agency

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