Ex-Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post Amid Free Agency

Tarik Skubal is coming off a season where he spent time with the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Skubal was traded to Los Angeles in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Los Angeles Dodgers traded CF Zyhir Hope, RHP River Ryan and RHP Brady Smith to Detroit Tigers for LHP Tarik Skubal.”

Ex-Detroit Tigers Star Tarik Skubal Sends Out 1-Word Post

Skubal is currently a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “LHP Tarik Skubal elected free agency.”

On Sunday, Skubal made a one-word post to Instagram.

He wrote: “Work 🗣️”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

Blake Snell: “Gotta get it, gotta go!”

@moood4eva: “You are the Dodger blue 💙💙💙”

Alex Vesia: “DAWG!!!! 🔥🔥🔥”

@dcxdcr: “KUB STAY IN LA THIS IS YOUR HOME 💙💙💙”

@originalmike_77: “Resign with the Dodgers”

@ryspeer: “DETROIT WHAT?!? RESTORE THE ROAR!!!”

@leviprice_12: “Pls go to Toronto, we all would love u here”

@aidenrenkert: “I’ll genuinely do anything for you to come back”

Looking At Skubal

Skubal was picked in the 9th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

Before the trade to the Dodgers, he had spent the first 6.5 seasons of his career with Detroit.

The 29-year-old has won two Cy Young Awards.

Looking At The Tigers

The Tigers missed the 2026 MLB playoffs.

They were 76-86 in 162 games, which had them as the fourth-place team in the American League Central.