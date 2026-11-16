Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher in Intriguing Move

The Detroit Tigers are a team to watch very closely as this offseason carries on.

It is clear that the Tigers should be aiming to add several new players to their roster this offseason. After a rough 2026 season, it is apparent that they need to improve their group if they hope for better results in 2027.

One clear area that the Tigers must strengthen this offseason is their pitching rotation. Thus, it would not be surprising if they added at least one starting pitcher this winter. This remains the case whether it is through the trade market or free agency.

Because of this, the Tigers are now being urged to sign a notable free agent starting pitcher.

Detroit Tigers Urged to Sign 10-Year MLB Pitcher

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Maddy Dickens urged the Tigers to sign veteran free agent pitcher Tyler Mahle to improve their starting rotation.

“So, to say the rotation is lacking in reinforcements right now would be the understatement of the year, as Troy Melton feels like the lone, consistent arm that the pitching staff has, as Framber Valdez was extremely hot and cold,” Dickens wrote. “Regardless of whether Valdez turns out to be their ace in 2027, they still don’t have the depth that the team desperately needs, and first-time postseason performer Tyler Mahle is now a free agent and someone the front office should desperately pursue.”

With the Tigers needing pitching help, it makes sense that they are being urged to sign Mahle. He would have the potential to be a strong pickup for the front half of the Tigers’ starting rotation as they aim to be better in 2027.

On a short-term deal, Mahle and the Tigers could be a very good match. Because of this, it would make all the sense in the world if Detroit made a real push for him.

Looking at Mahle

Mahle is coming off a season of mixed results in 2026.

In 27 games split between the San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves, Mahle had a 7-10 record and a 3.99 ERA.

However, it is important to note that Mahle pitched very well for the Braves. In nine games for Atlanta following the trade, he had a 4-1 record and a 1.99 ERA.

Mahle’s strong finish to the season should grab the Tigers’ attention. This is especially so when noting that he was also effective in the postseason. In two postseason appearances for Atlanta, he had a 1.35 ERA.

Mahle’s overall experience also adds to his appeal as a potential target for Detroit. In 169 games over 10 MLB seasons, he has posted a 46-56 record, a 4.05 ERA, and 890 strikeouts.

Mahle has also had an ERA under 4.00 in six of his MLB seasons. This included in 2025, when he had a 6-4 record and a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts for the Texas Rangers.