Tigers Acquire Infielder From Red Sox In Late Thursday Trade

The Detroit Tigers have been in offseason mode ever since their campaign came to a close, having missed out on returning to the MLB postseason for what would have been a third year in a row.

And as they work to get themselves back into postseason contention, they’ve swung a Thursday evening trade with the Boston Red Sox. According to Red Sox insider Andrew Parker, the Tigers are acquiring INF Tsung-Che Cheng in return for future considerations.

The Detroit Tigers Are Acquiring INF Tsung-Che Cheng From The Red Sox

According to a report from Red Sox insider Andrew Parker, INF Tsung-Che Cheng is on his way to the Tigers.

Another trade: Red Sox are trading IF Tsung-Che Cheng to the Tigers for cash, I’m told. Clears another 40-man roster spot,” Parker wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This past season with the Red Sox, he appeared in 14 games and had five RBI while earning a .256 batting average.

Tsung-Che Cheng Is Now With The Tigers

Cheng signed with the Pittsburgh Pirates as an international free agent in 2019 for $380,000. After missing the 2020 season, he debuted in 2021 and broke out with Bradenton in 2022, hitting .270 with 33 steals while leading the Florida State League in triples and runs.

Cheng reached Double-A in 2023 and made his MLB debut with Pittsburgh on April 9, 2025, becoming the 18th player from Taiwan to reach the Majors. After joining the Boston Red Sox in 2026, he hit for the cycle with Triple-A Worcester and returned to the Majors in June, recording his first MLB hit and RBI against the Yankees.

Cheng has also represented Taiwan internationally, hitting .333 at the 2023 World Baseball Classic and winning silver at the Asian Games. He led the 2026 WBC with four stolen bases.