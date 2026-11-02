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8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).

Ultimately, the Tigers did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

GettyMatthew Boyd #48 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on September 17, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. Boyd took a no-hitter into the ninth inning before Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox doubled.

This week, a former Tigers pitcher became a free agent.

Matthew Boyd (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “LHP Matthew Boyd elected free agency.”

GettyMatthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs awaits a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the second inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Boyd finished the 2026 season going 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts.

At 35, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Boyd

GettyMatthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Wrigley Field on September 01, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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