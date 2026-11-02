8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

They dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).

Ultimately, the Tigers did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.

8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Tigers pitcher became a free agent.

Matthew Boyd (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “LHP Matthew Boyd elected free agency.”

Boyd finished the 2026 season going 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts.

At 35, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.

Looking At Boyd