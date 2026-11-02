SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Matthew Boyd #16 of the Chicago Cubs looks on before game one of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 29, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.
They dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).
Ultimately, the Tigers did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.
8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Becomes Free Agent
This week, a former Tigers pitcher became a free agent.
MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “LHP Matthew Boyd elected free agency.”
Boyd finished the 2026 season going 10-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts.
At 35, he will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market.
Looking At Boyd
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Detroit Tigers are coming off a 2026 season where they missed the MLB playoffs.They dealt with a lot of injuries (and made trades).Ultimately, the Tigers did not make the 2026 MLB playoffs.8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Becomes Free AgentThis week, a former Tigers pitcher became a free agent.Matthew Boyd (most recently with the Chicago Cubs) […]
8-Year Detroit Tigers Pitcher Immediately Becomes Free Agent