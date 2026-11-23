The Detroit Tigers certainly didn’t waste much time going after Luis Gil.

Only a couple days after he had been non-tendered by the New York Yankees — making him a free agent — the Tigers had signed the right-handed pitcher to a contract reported as one year for $2.3 million.

Reports had also indicated the Boston Red Sox were interested. Clearly, the Yankees letting Gil go was a move that had the rest of MLB taking notice.

The Tigers were the team that won the quick race, though, and now they have to decide what to do with Gil.

He was really good when he won AL Rookie of the Year only a few seasons ago, but Gil hasn’t matched that level since.

In truth, the Tigers likely already told Gil their plans, and reports have emerged about them, too.

Tigers’ Luis Gil Plan

The Tigers plan to have Luis Gil compete for a spot in their starting rotation.

That’s what Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold reported after the signing:

Update: I’m told Luis Gil will get a chance to earn a spot in the #Tigers’ starting rotation. (The Yankees moved him to the bullpen at the end of the 2026 season.) — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) November 23, 2026

Gil closed out the year in the Yankees’ bullpen because New York had a lot of starting pitching depth and had also stayed surprisingly healthy.

It makes perfect sense that Detroit would be signing Gil to be in their rotation. They are hoping he can rediscover some of the form that made him one of the most promising young starting pitchers in the sport.

The Tigers also don’t have the pitching depth that the Yankees do, so it’ll be easier for them to give Gil a real runway to figure things out.

Compared to Red Sox

It is notable that the Red Sox didn’t land Gil despite pursuing him.

Potentially, it’s because they didn’t have the same opportunity as Detroit.

Boston’s rotation does appear deep on paper than that of the Tigers. Gil may have chosen the destination in which he could have the best opportunity to be a starting pitcher long-term, and if that’s what he was seeking, the Tigers were a logical landing spot.