Astros Predicted to Trade Former World Series MVP in Surprise Offseason Move

The Houston Astros are facing an important offseason, and one MLB analyst believes the organization could make a surprising decision involving one of its biggest stars.

Shortstop Jeremy Peña has been a fixture in Houston’s lineup since his breakout rookie campaign in 2022, when he helped lead the Astros to a World Series championship.

But with Peña approaching free agency following the 2027 season, Houston could be forced to consider moving its former World Series MVP.

In his November 4 offseason predictions for CBS Sports, Mike Axisa predicted that the Astros will trade Peña while retaining fellow infielder Isaac Paredes.

The prediction comes shortly after Houston exercised Paredes’ $13.35 million club option for the 2027 season, giving the organization another important decision to make about its crowded infield.

Astros Predicted to Make Surprising Jeremy Peña Trade Decision

Houston has several established infielders, including Peña, Paredes, Carlos Correa, and Jose Altuve.

The Astros reacquired Correa in 2025, creating additional flexibility with their defensive alignments. Correa has spent time at third base since returning to Houston, but he remains a proven major-league shortstop.

That creates a potential dilemma for new general manager Randy Flores.

Moving Paredes while keeping Peña would seem like the more straightforward way to address the infield logjam, particularly given Peña’s importance to the organization.

Axisa, however, sees things unfolding differently.

He believes the market for Peña could become strong enough that Houston ultimately chooses to part with its starting shortstop instead.

Houston has made similar difficult decisions before. The Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2025 season rather than risk losing the star outfielder in free agency.

Peña presents another opportunity for Houston to acquire valuable assets while he still has a full season of team control remaining.

Peña would likely attract plenty of interest if Houston made him available. How the Astros plan to arrange their infield remains to be seen.

Jeremy Peña’s Strong 2026 Season Complicates Astros’ Decision

Trading Peña would not be an easy decision, especially after his impressive 2026 campaign.

The 29-year-old shortstop finished the season hitting .277 with 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and a .802 OPS across 112 games.

His 22 homers matched his previous career high, while his .802 OPS represented another strong offensive showing from a player already known for his defensive ability.

Peña also carries substantial postseason experience.

He was named World Series MVP as a rookie in 2022, helping Houston capture its second championship in franchise history.

Paredes enjoyed an impressive season of his own, hitting .262 with 25 home runs, 94 RBIs, and an .806 OPS.

His production helps explain why Houston might be reluctant to move him, particularly after securing his services for 2027.

The Astros also have other needs to address, including their pitching staff, which could make the prospect of receiving a substantial trade return appealing.

There is no guarantee Peña will be traded, and Houston could still decide to keep its core together for another season.

They ultimately must decide what path gives the team the best chance to secure another World Series title.

The sheer possibility of losing a former World Series MVP illustrates how significant the Astros’ upcoming offseason decisions could become.