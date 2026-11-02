The Houston Astros are exercising the $13.35 million option on Isaac Paredes‘ contract, which will keep him under contract for the 2027 season.

“Paredes was under team control regardless for 2027, his final year of salary arbitration eligibility. Had the Astros declined his option, Paredes would have gone through the arbitration process again this winter. MLB Trade Rumors projects Paredes would earn $15 million in arbitration, higher than the option figure, so picking up the option is a potential cost-saving move for Houston.”

This is good news for the Astros and Paredes, but it doesn’t shield him from a potential trade this offseason, or in the future, as the Astros are expected to try to cut payroll.

More MLB on Heavy: Detroit Tigers 5-Year Player Suddenly Acquired by New MLB Team

Taking a Look at Isaac Paredes With the Houston Astros

Isaac Paredes has spent each of the past two seasons with the Houston Astros.

In 2026, he batted .262 over 155 games and clubbed 25 home runs, 27 doubles, and drove in 94 runs over 562 at-bats.

Paredes joined the Astros before the 2025 season and was named to the All-Star team for the ’25 campaign, but his 2025 season was cut short due to injury, which limited him to 102 games.

Paredes has been a steady subject of trade rumors, and Houston will likely listen to trade offers on his services if another team is willing to take on his $13 million base salary for 2027.

Remember, Houston will enter the 2027 season with a brand new regime in the front office, so it’s not out of the picture to think the Stros will have a few major shake-ups, as far as their roster is concerned.

More MLB on Heavy: New York Mets Cut Ties with 4-Year MLB Player During Free Agency