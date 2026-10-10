Astros Predicted to Land Intriguing $22M Outfielder This Offseason

The Houston Astros were able to get into the playoffs this year, clinching a spot on the final day of the regular season.

Houston won the American League West division after a long season battle, but the team’s postseason run didn’t last too long. The Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox in the AL wild-card series, despite Houston having home-field advantage in the games.

The postseason failure was a culmination of what was a frustrating 2026 season all around for this group, sending this team into a long offseason. Houston has to do something to fix the roster, including adding more offense and fixing the outfield problem.

Astros Linked to Gold Glove OF

With the Astros trying to improve both the offense and defense this coming offseason, veteran outfielder Trent Grisham could be a solid option. Grisham has spent the last few years with the New York Yankees, and he’s won two Gold Glove Awards in his MLB career.

MLB analyst and writer Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked landing spots for Grisham, with the Astros at the top. The veteran could help stabilize this outfield for Houston, giving them a legitimate option for the 2027 season in center field.

“They ultimately used 12 different starting left fielders and eight different starting center fielders, with no one reaching 40 starts at either position. Lucas Spence showed enough down the stretch to get a long look this spring, but they can’t enter another season hoping the likes of Taylor Trammell, Jake Meyers, Joey Loperfido and Brice Matthews can absorb everyday playing time. Expect them to cast a wide net in their search for outfield help, and their center field need specifically helps put Grisham high on their list of potential targets,” Reuter wrote.

Houston used a committee approach to its outfield this past season, and it ended up hurting them in the end. While Grisham isn’t the perfect player, he could at least provide this team with a sturdy option for 2027.

Last season, Grisham hit .211 with 18 home runs and 59 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .703, playing in 121 games. Grisham had a down year from the season prior, when he hit 34 home runs for the Yankees.

Now that he is entering free agency, Grisham could have strong interest on the market, even with the lackluster season at the plate. Houston could hope that he would turn things around, looking more like his 2025 form in the future.

Does This Move Make Sense For Astros?

With the Astros needing more help in the outfield, Grisham does make sense for the team to consider. Houston could have its center fielder for next season, offering the team some stability at the position.

Even with his down year, Grisham did perform well enough for the Yankees, still making an impact for the team. The left-handed hitter could add to the Astros lineup, giving the team a quality veteran.

Overall, if the price is right, the Astros should look to at least see what it may take to land Grisham. Houston has to add to this roster, and Grisham is a nice depth move for any club in baseball to make.