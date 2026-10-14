Astros Announce Final Joe Espada Decision Just 2 Weeks After Playoff Exit

The Houston Astros finished at 81-81, their worst record in a full, 162-game season since winning just 70 games in 2014. Nonetheless, they won the American League West pennant for the eighth time in the last nine full seasons.

The divisional title was also the second for manager Joe Espada in his three years at the Astros helm. But two weeks after the Astris suffered a quick exit from the postseason in the AL Wild Card round, Espada learned Wednesday that the 2026 season would be his last in Houston.

The Astros will not renew Espada’s contract, closing a three-year tenure that produced two AL West titles, bnd an 0-4 playoff record, according to MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggart.

The decision leaves Houston without a manager or a general manager, and the club has not said which hire comes first.

The team’s statement said Espada’s contract “is set to expire at the end of October,” according to ESPN reporter Jorge Castillo. Espada, 51, served as Houston’s bench coach from 2018 to 2023 before succeeding the retired Dusty Baker, according to MLB.com.

Born in Santurce, Puerto Rico, Espada went in the second round of the 1996 draft to the Oakland A’s but never reached the big leagues despite playing 10 seasons in the minors. He coached for the Marlins and under Joe Girardi with the New York Yankees before joining Houston, where he was part of the 2022 World Series title team, according to a Houston Chronicle profile.

Joe Espada’s Final Season in Houston

Espada finished 256-229 across three seasons, a .528 winning percentage. Houston won the AL West at 88-73 in 2024 but lost the Wild Card Series to Detroit in a two-game sweep. The 2025 team went 87-75, finished second and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The 2026 club went 81-81 and clinched the AL West on the final day, according to Houston Chronicle coverage. Houston became the first team in MLB history to reach the postseason with a non-winning record over a full season, then lost to the White Sox in a two-game sweep.

Owner Jim Crane declined to extend either Espada or general manager Dana Brown before the season, according to The Athletic. Houston parted ways with Brown on Aug. 24, and Espada chose to finish the season rather than leave immediately, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He showed up every day wanting to win. I think he did everything he could to keep us there to keep winning,” second baseman Jose Altuve said, according to MLB.com.

“Joe was great for us. Joe is a stand-up guy, stand-up man,” shortstop Jeremy Peña said, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“Joe was with us every step of the way and he was going to do everything he could to put us in the best position to succeed,” pitcher Hunter Brown said, as quoted by MLB.com.

Espada said after the Wild Card loss that he “absolutely” hoped to return and expected to speak with Crane. Houston allowed the Seattle Mariners to interview him for their managerial opening, according to a report from ESPN.

Who Could Replace Espada as Astros Manager?

Speculation remains premature because Houston has no permanent general manager, and the new GM is expected to have significant input on the manager choice, according to MLB.com’s managerial rumors roundup.

Bench coach Omar López is the most frequently mentioned internal candidate. He has worked in the organization since 1999 and guided Venezuela to its first World Baseball Classic title in 2026, according to The Athletic.

Former managers Rocco Baldelli, David Ross and Brandon Hyde also surface in broader managerial market discussions.

Alex Cora, the former Astros bench coach, has publicly said he is not interested in managing in 2027, but whether he sticks to that conviction could depend on the offer.