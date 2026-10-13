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Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Meeting With AL West Rival For Manager Job

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Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Manager Joe Espada #21 looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 22, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Despite finishing the regular season with an 81-81 record, the Houston Astros won the American League West.

The Astros were quickly knocked out of the postseason, getting swept by the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Isaac Paredes #15 of the Houston Astros reacts after getting hit by a pitch against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Many are wondering if the Astros will move on from manager Joe Espada. Houston already parted ways with general manager Dana Brown.

With Espada’s future with the Astros uncertain, Houston granted the skipper permission to meet with an AL West rival about their managerial vacancy.

Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Meeting With Seattle Mariners

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Joe Espada #21 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Mariners are considering Espada for their manager vacancy, mlb.com/news/joe-espada-to-interview-for-mariners-manager-position” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Daniel Kramer and Brian McTaggart.

Espada will meet with Seattle regarding the job. The Astros gave the Mariners permission to talk to him.

American League Wild Card Series: Chicago White Sox v Houston Astros - Game Two
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 30: Manager Joe Espada #21 of the Houston Astros looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the American League Wild Card Series against the Chicago White Sox at Daikin Park on September 30, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

After making it all the way to ALCS Game 7 last year, the Mariners finished the 2026 season with a poor 76-86 record.

The Mariners fired manager Dan Wilson at the conclusion of the season.

Looking at Joe Espada

Houston Astros Pitchers and Catchers Workout
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 11: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros speaks to press during spring training workouts at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 11, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Astros named Espada their manager ahead of the 2024 season.

In Espada’s first season as manager, the Astros finished the season in first place in the AL West with an 88-73 record.

Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Manager Joe Espada of the Houston Astros and umpire Mike Muchlinski #76 have words during the game between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners at Daikin Park on September 20, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

In 2024, Houston was swept by the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series.

In Espada’s second season as Astros manager, the club missed the postseason with an 87-75 record.

Houston Astros v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 23: Manager Joe Espada #19 of the Houston Astros looks on during the eighth inning of the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 23, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Espada was the Astros’ bench coach from 2018 through 2023 before being named manager.

He won a World Series ring with the Astros in 2022.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Meeting With AL West Rival For Manager Job

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