Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Meeting With AL West Rival For Manager Job

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 22: Manager Joe Espada #21 looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 22, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Despite finishing the regular season with an 81-81 record, the Houston Astros won the American League West.
The Astros were quickly knocked out of the postseason, getting swept by the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.
Many are wondering if the Astros will move on from manager Joe Espada. Houston already parted ways with general manager Dana Brown.
With Espada’s future with the Astros uncertain, Houston granted the skipper permission to meet with an AL West rival about their managerial vacancy.
Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Meeting With Seattle Mariners
The Mariners are considering Espada for their manager vacancy, mlb.com/news/joe-espada-to-interview-for-mariners-manager-position” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Daniel Kramer and Brian McTaggart.
Espada will meet with Seattle regarding the job. The Astros gave the Mariners permission to talk to him.
After making it all the way to ALCS Game 7 last year, the Mariners finished the 2026 season with a poor 76-86 record.
The Mariners fired manager Dan Wilson at the conclusion of the season.
Looking at Joe Espada
The Astros named Espada their manager ahead of the 2024 season.
In Espada’s first season as manager, the Astros finished the season in first place in the AL West with an 88-73 record.
In 2024, Houston was swept by the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series.
In Espada’s second season as Astros manager, the club missed the postseason with an 87-75 record.
Espada was the Astros’ bench coach from 2018 through 2023 before being named manager.
He won a World Series ring with the Astros in 2022.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Houston Astros permitted an American League West rival to meet with Joe Espada about their managerial vacancy.
Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Meeting With AL West Rival For Manager Job