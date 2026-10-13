Houston Astros’ Joe Espada Meeting With AL West Rival For Manager Job

Despite finishing the regular season with an 81-81 record, the Houston Astros won the American League West.

The Astros were quickly knocked out of the postseason, getting swept by the Chicago White Sox 2-0 in the American League Wild Card Series.

Many are wondering if the Astros will move on from manager Joe Espada. Houston already parted ways with general manager Dana Brown.

With Espada’s future with the Astros uncertain, Houston granted the skipper permission to meet with an AL West rival about their managerial vacancy.

Houston Astros Manager Joe Espada Meeting With Seattle Mariners

The Mariners are considering Espada for their manager vacancy, mlb.com/news/joe-espada-to-interview-for-mariners-manager-position” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Daniel Kramer and Brian McTaggart.

Espada will meet with Seattle regarding the job. The Astros gave the Mariners permission to talk to him.

After making it all the way to ALCS Game 7 last year, the Mariners finished the 2026 season with a poor 76-86 record.

The Mariners fired manager Dan Wilson at the conclusion of the season.

Looking at Joe Espada

The Astros named Espada their manager ahead of the 2024 season.

In Espada’s first season as manager, the Astros finished the season in first place in the AL West with an 88-73 record.

In 2024, Houston was swept by the Detroit Tigers 2-0 in the AL Wild Card Series.

In Espada’s second season as Astros manager, the club missed the postseason with an 87-75 record.

Espada was the Astros’ bench coach from 2018 through 2023 before being named manager.

He won a World Series ring with the Astros in 2022.