Dave Roberts Confirms Dodgers Considering Significant Change With Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are attempting to win their third straight World Series title, were beaten by the Atlanta Braves in the second game of the National League Division Series.

With both games of this series having taken place in Los Angeles, both teams will now travel to Atlanta, where things will resume in Game 3 on Tuesday.

And for the Dodgers, their highest-profile player could soon be moved in the lineup, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Could Move Shohei Ohtani Down In The Lineup

Star Shohei Ohtani is 2-for-8 so far in the postseason, but he chased on over 50 percent of the pitches on which he swung, getting away from the kind of discipline he’s built his career on.

According to Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts, he’s open to moving Ohtani down in the lineup, and would have a conversation with him beforehand to explain the potential move.

“Going further than moving him from one to two, I’m open to it,” Roberts said. “If it’s something I do, I’d obviously have the conversation with Shohei to explain why. Every conversation I’ve had with him that’s whatever is best for the team, he’s all in on it.

“If you look at the AB’s there’s a lot of chase. It’s hard to square up, put good swings on balls out of zone. Sale is going to be tough, trying to get him back in the hitting zone.”

Additionally, Roberts said that Ohtani, who missed time this season, isn’t currently experiencing any health issues.

“I haven’t heard anything other than he feels fine. This time of year everyone doesn’t feel perfect. He’s doing the best he can.

“He’ll be in there Game 3. We just have to take good at-bats and expect the best.”

The Dodgers Were Beaten In Game 2

Following their Game 2 loss, Roberts said that he and his club have their work cut out for them.

“It’s a good team offensively,” he said. “They’re going to fight. (Michael) Harris is swinging a good bat. We knew it was going to be a battle. We knew those guys weren’t going to go down.

“We’re expecting Sale in Game 3, and we’ve got our work cut out. Now it’s a three-game series.”