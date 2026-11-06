Dodgers Suddenly Part Ways With Longtime Coach After World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers had realistic expectations of becoming the first club in over 25 years to win three straight World Series titles, but those dreams were crushed by the eventual championship-winning Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers swept the Dodgers out of the NLCS in stunning fashion before eventually dispatching the Tampa Bay Rays, earning their first title in club history.

Meanwhile, the offseason work for the Dodgers began earlier than anticipated. And while there have been several players electing for free agency, one notable member of the coaching staff who has been in place for over a decade won’t be back.

On Friday, it was announced that hitting coach Aaron Bates will not be back with the club after 12 years.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Will Not Bring Back Longtime Hitting Coach Aaron Bates

On Friday, it was announced that longtime Dodgers hitting coach Aaron Bates would not be back with the organization after over a decade of service within the organization.

The news was originally reported by Dodgers Insider Tim Dierkes, who indicated that an offer was made, but that the two sides weren’t able to come to terms.

“The Dodgers are parting ways with hitting coach Aaron Bates, MLBTR has learned. The Dodgers offered Bates a multiyear contract to stay, but the two sides couldn’t agree to terms. He’d been in the organization for 12 years,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The news was further confirmed by fellow Dodgers insider Jack Harris, who wrote the following on X:

“The Dodgers are parting ways with co-hitting coach Aaron Bates, per source, after they failed to agree to a new contract. An unexpected change to the Dodgers coaching staff, which was expected to be status quo this winter.”

Finally, Insider Katie Woo also confirmed the news, further emphasizing that they couldn’t agree on a new deal:

“Can confirm the Dodgers are parting ways with hitting coach Aaron Bates after the two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new deal.”

Aaron Bates Spent Several Years With The Dodgers

Bates was taken by the Boston Red Sox in the third round of the 2006 MLB Draft and steadily climbed through their minor-league system. After earning Eastern League Player of the Month honors in May 2009, he reached the majors that July, appearing in four games and collecting four hits in 11 at-bats.

He remained with the organization through 2011 before later spending time in the Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Dodgers’ systems.

Bates also played winter baseball in Puerto Rico from 2008-13, helping the Criollos de Caguas win championships in 2011 and 2013 and representing the club in two Caribbean Series.

After ending his playing career, Bates transitioned into coaching with the Dodgers organization. He worked his way from the rookie-level Arizona League to becoming a hitting coach with the Great Lakes Loons, then a minor-league coordinator. He joined the Dodgers’ major-league staff as an assistant hitting coach in 2019 and was promoted to co-hitting coach in 2023.