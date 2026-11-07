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Los Angeles Dodgers Immediately Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

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Cincinnati Reds v Los Angeles Dodgers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 28: Yency Almonte #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws against the Cincinnati Reds in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium on July 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

After a tough finish to the postseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers will need to be watched this offseason.

The Dodgers should be among the league’s busiest teams this offseason, just as they have been for a long time.

Now, with the offseason getting started, the Dodgers have moved on from one of their veteran pitchers.

Los Angeles Dodgers Release Veteran Pitcher

New York Yankees v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 02: Yency Almonte #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 02, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Dodgers have released pitcher Yency Almonte during the early stages of the MLB offseason.

“RHP Yency Almonte elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Almonte becoming a free agent comes after he missed all of the 2026 season due to injury. Now, the 6-foot-5 righty will be looking to land his next opportunity, with his time in Los Angeles coming to a close.

Looking at Almonte

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: Yency Almonte #38 of the Los Angeles Dodgers pitches in relief during an 8-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on opening day of the 2023 Major League Baseball season at Dodger Stadium on March 30, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Almonte last pitched at the MLB level during the 2024 season with the Chicago Cubs. In 17 games with Chicago that campaign, he posted a 1-0 record, a 3.45 ERA, and 20 strikeouts.

Before that campaign, Almonte spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the Dodgers. In 82 games with Los Angeles over that span, he posted a 3-2 record, a 3.35 ERA, and 82 strikeouts.

Almonte was excellent for the Dodgers in 2022, though. In 33 appearances for the Dodgers that season, he had a 1.02 ERA to go along with 33 strikeouts.

Almonte signed a minor league contract to return to the Dodgers in February. Unfortunately, he was unable to pitch this season due to injury.

In 213 career MLB games over seven seasons split between the Colorado Rockies, Dodgers, and Cubs, he has an 8-6 record and a 4.44 ERA.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Los Angeles Dodgers Immediately Release 7-Year MLB Veteran Pitcher

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