Dodgers Predicted to Land Perfect Kiké Hernández Replacement

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short of the journey to complete the three-peat this year, falling in the National League Championship Series.

Los Angeles had an up-and-down year, with the offense sputtering at different times throughout the season. But the talent of the Dodgers was enough to get the team into the playoffs, just not enough to win another title.

As the team enters the offseason, there could be a lot of change coming to the roster. Los Angeles is an older squad, and the front office may want to get younger.

With the roster potentially changing this offseason, the Dodgers’ front office will have some tough decisions to sort through. Veteran infielder Miguel Rojas has already announced his retirement, while super utilityman Kiké Hernández is again a free agent.

But unlike in previous years, there doesn’t seem to be a guarantee that Hernández will be returning to Los Angeles. This could leave the Dodgers with a big hole to fill, and the roster could use a spark after the way they ended the season.

Los Angeles has to make some changes to make sure that they get back to being true World Series contenders next season. This offseason could be huge for them, giving the roster more energy for the foreseeable future.

Dodgers Linked to Kiké Hernández Replacement

With the front office doing its due diligence around the league, Mauricio Dubón of the Atlanta Braves has surfaced as an option. Dubón could fill the role that Hernández has had, giving the team some new life.

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report linked Dubón to the Dodgers in a recent piece, thinking he could be the team’s new utilityman. Dubón could play multiple roles for the team, which is something that Los Angeles values from its players.

“But between Miguel Rojas retiring and Kiké Hernández hitting free agency, the Dodgers have a need for an established asset who can play virtually anywhere. At any rate, Freddie Freeman is 37, Max Muncy is 36, and Mookie Betts and Teoscar Hernández are both 34. Planning on them playing in a combined total of anywhere close to 600 games in 2027 would certainly be a decision.

“The big unknown with Dubón is whether he’d prefer to remain in a super-sub role or if he’s looking for a spot where he would serve as the team’s primary (insert position here). If it’s the latter, maybe he can become LA’s primary second baseman? That spot in the lineup has been a revolving door over the past two years,” Miller wrote.

Should Dodgers Make This Move?

Last season for the Braves, Dubón hit .276 with 12 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases, while posting an OPS of .720. His bat could work well in the Dodgers lineup, being surrounded by all sorts of other talented players.

Even if the Dodgers do retain Hernández, going after Dubón does make sense for next season. This potential signing of Dubón could play a major role for this team going forward, and this is something that the Dodgers need to do around the edges of the roster.