Hi, Subscriber

Pair of Dodgers All-Stars Named Finalists For Major Award

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
San Diego Padres v Los Angeles Dodgers
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers runs to first on a double in the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on September 24, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The season for the Los Angeles Dodgers came to a close earlier than they (and most fans and analysts) expected, suffering an embarrassing sweep in the National League Championship Series at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers then watched as the Brewers took down the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, capturing their first title in club history.

In the meantime, as the offseason work continues for the Dodgers, a pair of All-Stars have officially been named finalists for a major award. Both Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy have been named as finalists at their respective positions for the National League Silver Slugger Award.

Pair Of Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Officially Named Finalists For Major Award

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 06: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is greeted in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against the Washington Nationals at Dodger Stadium on September 6, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

On Thursday, it was revealed that Ohtani is up for another National League Silver Slugger Award, as first reported by reporter Dusty Baker.

“Shohei Ohtani has been named a Silver Slugger finalist alongside Kyle Schwarber,” Baker reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Ohtani is chasing his fifth overall Silver Slugger Award and his fourth in a row. A fifth by Ohtani would break his tie with Paul Molitor and Edgar Martinez for the second-most DH awards, behind the 7 by David Ortiz.”

Additionally, Max Muncy has also been named a finalist; if he wins, it would be for the first time after multiple nominations.

“Max Muncy is a Silver Slugger finalist for the fourth time since 2021. He is still looking to win the award for the first time. In the long history of Dodger award winners, Adrian Beltre in 2004 is the only Dodgers third baseman to win a Silver Slugger Award,” Baker wrote. 

The Dodgers themselves then confirmed the news with a congratulatory post.

“Congratulations Shohei and Max on being named finalists for the 2026 NL Silver Slugger Award! The Dodgers were also named finalists for NL Offensive Team of the Year.”

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Tipped His Hat To The Brewers

Following the loss in the NLCS, manager Dave Roberts tipped his hat to the performance of the Brewers.

“I know our guys were hungry, but the Brewers were starving,” said Roberts.

“They have the best record in baseball,” Roberts said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us…they play baseball the way it’s intended.”

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

0 Comments

Pair of Dodgers All-Stars Named Finalists For Major Award

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Dodgers News

More Heavy on Dodgers News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x