Pair of Dodgers All-Stars Named Finalists For Major Award

The season for the Los Angeles Dodgers came to a close earlier than they (and most fans and analysts) expected, suffering an embarrassing sweep in the National League Championship Series at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers then watched as the Brewers took down the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series, capturing their first title in club history.

In the meantime, as the offseason work continues for the Dodgers, a pair of All-Stars have officially been named finalists for a major award. Both Shohei Ohtani and Max Muncy have been named as finalists at their respective positions for the National League Silver Slugger Award.

Pair Of Los Angeles Dodgers All-Stars Officially Named Finalists For Major Award

On Thursday, it was revealed that Ohtani is up for another National League Silver Slugger Award, as first reported by reporter Dusty Baker.

“Shohei Ohtani has been named a Silver Slugger finalist alongside Kyle Schwarber,” Baker reported on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Ohtani is chasing his fifth overall Silver Slugger Award and his fourth in a row. A fifth by Ohtani would break his tie with Paul Molitor and Edgar Martinez for the second-most DH awards, behind the 7 by David Ortiz.”

Additionally, Max Muncy has also been named a finalist; if he wins, it would be for the first time after multiple nominations.

“Max Muncy is a Silver Slugger finalist for the fourth time since 2021. He is still looking to win the award for the first time. In the long history of Dodger award winners, Adrian Beltre in 2004 is the only Dodgers third baseman to win a Silver Slugger Award,” Baker wrote.

The Dodgers themselves then confirmed the news with a congratulatory post.

“Congratulations Shohei and Max on being named finalists for the 2026 NL Silver Slugger Award! The Dodgers were also named finalists for NL Offensive Team of the Year.”

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Tipped His Hat To The Brewers

Following the loss in the NLCS, manager Dave Roberts tipped his hat to the performance of the Brewers.

“I know our guys were hungry, but the Brewers were starving,” said Roberts.

“They have the best record in baseball,” Roberts said. “We’ve got our work cut out for us…they play baseball the way it’s intended.”