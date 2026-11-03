Dodgers Expected to Go Head-to-Head With Mets in $425M Pitching Decision

The MLB offseason is well under way. Eight eligible players received qualifying offers from their respective clubs and have until November 17 to accept or reject them.

The Los Angeles Dodgers however, did not offer any of their players a qualifying offer. Which sets Kiké Hernández, Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, Evan Phillips, and Brusdar Graterol into free agency.

Their biggest pending free agent, Tarik Skubal, is not eligible for an offer because of his midseason trade from the Detroit Tigers.

Despite their inability to secure Skubal now for the 2027 MLB season, the Dodgers are looking to put up a fight for the 240 pound lefty.

Per MLB trade rumors, the Dodgers are expected to go head-to-head with the New York Mets at the deadline.

Tarik Skubal’s Predicted 9-Year, $425M Contract to Be Offered By the New York Mets or Los Angeles Dodgers

Per Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the 2025 AL Cy Young winner is expected to shatter pitcher contract records this offseason. He predicts Skubal will land a nine-year, $425 million contract.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expected to proceed this offseason “business as usual,” making them a leading favorite in this race. However, the Mets had the highest payroll this past season and are expected to make a splash in free agency coming off such a down year.

Adams notes that there isn’t one team in baseball not interested in Skubal, but not many are willing to break the bank for him.

“Every team is going to want Skubal, but the reality is that few teams will be comfortable with a contract that pushes north of $300MM — and possibly north of $400MM,” Adams wrote. “The incumbent Dodgers will be in the mix but are already well-stocked with rotation arms. That doesn’t mean they won’t try to keep Skubal, but their existing depth curbs some of the urgency and perhaps opens a window for other clubs to enter the mix… The Mets can go toe to toe with the Dodgers from a financial standpoint and have a much more acute need for rotation help.”

In Adams article, he and his co-writers select the team they Skubal will end up with. Adams and Darragh McDonald both believe it’s the Mets, while Anthony Franco says Dodgers.

MLB insider Jeff Passan, furthers this narrative by stating that the Mets and Dodgers are the most “obvious suitors.”

In 10 games with the Dodgers this season, Skubal racked up 70 Ks, a 2.61 ERA, and a record of 5-2. While this could be anyone’s ballgame, it’s unlikely that the Dodgers will lose this battle if they are all in it for Skubal.

Alex Vesia And Evan Phillips Expected to Be Retained By the Dodgers

Although the main focus for many is the predicted upcoming spending battle between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers for Skubal, LA have two other pitchers on the market this offseason.

Relief pitchers Alex Vesia and Evan Phillips.

Both are predicted to receive two-year, over $20 million contracts to stay with the Dodgers. The reason they didn’t receive qualifying offers today is because of it’s price tag. The 2026-2027 qualifying offer is listed at $23.15 million. Which is a bit high for these relievers.