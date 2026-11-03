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Former Los Angeles Dodgers 36-HR Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Four
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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 24: Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a two-run single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning in Game Four of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ postseason ended in a horrible fashion, as they were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

With how the playoffs went for the Dodgers, they should be in for a busy offseason.

Now, a former Dodgers star has hit the free agent market with the offseason getting started.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Star Becomes Free Agent

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, former Dodgers star Joc Pederson has rejected his $18.5 million mutual option with the Texas Rangers. With this, the 34-year-old is officially hitting the free agent market.

Pederson rejecting his option comes after he posted 26 home runs, 53 RBI, and a .235 batting average in 136 games this season for Texas. With numbers like these, he should generate plenty of interest in free agency. This is especially so when noting that this year’s free agent class is not the strongest.

Looking Back at Pederson’s Time With the Dodgers

World Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Five
GettyARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he rounds the bases on a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game Five of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 25, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Pederson spent seven seasons with the Dodgers from 2014 to 2020. Over that span, he was an important part of their roster and was one of their stars.

In 748 games with Los Angeles, Pederson posted 130 home runs, 303 RBI, and a .230 batting average. This included him hitting a career-high 36 home runs with Los Angeles in 2019.

Pederson was also an All-Star with the Dodgers in 2015 and was a part of their 2020 World Series championship.

It will now be interesting to see where Pederson ends up signing. He could be a good addition to a team looking for more offense and experience on their roster.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Former Los Angeles Dodgers 36-HR Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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