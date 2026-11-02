Former Dodgers World Series Winner Gets Rough News From Current Club

All across Major League Baseball, teams are deciding whether or not to exercise their club options on a variety of players while seeing others elect to join the growing free agency pool.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who missed out on a chance to become the first club in over 25 years to win three straight World Series titles, have been told by several players that they are electing free agency.

Nine Dodgers players, including two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal and bullpen arms Evan Phillips, Alex Vesia, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol, alongside veteran left-handers Kris Bubic and Eric Lauer, Kiké Hernández, and shortstop Miguel Rojas, are all hitting free agency.

Meanwhile, a former Dodgers World Series winner has been informed by his current club that his option for the 2027 season won’t be picked up, sending him to free agency.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers World Series Winner Kenley Jansen’s Option Declined By Tigers

Former Dodgers reliever Kenley Jansen, who helped the club win the World Series in 2020, was informed by the Detroit Tigers on Monday that his club option for the 2027 season will not be picked up.

He’ll get a $2 million buyout and become a free agent.

The news was first reported by MLB Insider Jorge Costillo, who wrote the following update on social media:

“The Tigers have declined Kenley Jansen’s $12 million club option, a source tells ESPN. They will pay him a $2 million buyout. Jansen is now a free agent two saves shy of 500,” Costillo wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

During the season, Jansen moved into third-place all-time in MLB history in saves.

Former Dodgers Relief Pitcher Kenley Jansen Will Become A Free Agent

Jansen became known as one of baseball’s more reliable closers after debuting with the Dodgers in 2010. He became a full-time closer in 2012, earning three All-Star selections and consecutive National League Reliever of the Year awards in 2016 and 2017. He also surpassed 300 career saves with Los Angeles in 2019.

After winning a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, Jansen moved on to play for the Atlanta Braves, Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Angels. He reached 400 career saves in 2023 and climbed to fifth on the all-time list in 2024.

Jansen joined the Tigers on a one-year, $9 million contract for 2026. He currently ranks third overall in MLB history with 498 saves.