Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Brewers

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski didn’t have his best stuff on Sunday but still pitched a solid game, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings.
Left-hander Tarik Skubal started for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.
The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Andy Pages. Misiorowski limited the damage in the second by getting Enrique Hernandez to ground into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.
Brice Turang tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Lara hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning.
The Dodgers nearly came back in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second base with two outs, Mookie Betts flew out to deep center field to end the game. Betts hit the ball 375 feet at 97.5 mph.
Game 2 of the NLCS at American Family Field is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made an honest statement following Sunday night's NLCS Game 1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Brewers