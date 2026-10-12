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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Brewers

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National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the National League Championship Series 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday night.

Following Sunday’s loss, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped an honest quote.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Honest Statement After NLCS Game 1 Loss to Brewers

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to game one of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

MLB Network wrote on X:

“You can’t go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win 4. It’s going to be a long series, we knew it coming in…”

Dave Roberts discusses the Dodgers losing Game 1 of the NLCS.

This year’s NLCS is a matchup of last season’s.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 to advance to the World Series. Los Angeles beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win the Fall Classic.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates a run with Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Brewers finished the regular season with the best record in MLB at 103-59. The Dodgers had the second-best record at 100-62.

The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Recapping Dodgers’ NLCS Game 1 Loss to Brewers

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Brice Turang #2 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrates a home run with William Contreras #24 of the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski didn’t have his best stuff on Sunday but still pitched a solid game, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal started for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Tarik Skubal #29 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts during the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Andy Pages. Misiorowski limited the damage in the second by getting Enrique Hernandez to ground into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Brice Turang tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Lara hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers nearly came back in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second base with two outs, Mookie Betts flew out to deep center field to end the game. Betts hit the ball 375 feet at 97.5 mph.

Game 2 of the NLCS at American Family Field is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Brewers

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