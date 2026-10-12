Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Drops Honest Quote After Loss to Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost Game 1 of the National League Championship Series 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sunday night.

Following Sunday’s loss, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped an honest quote.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Honest Statement After NLCS Game 1 Loss to Brewers

MLB Network wrote on X:

“You can’t go into a long series against a team that has the best record in baseball and expect to just win 4. It’s going to be a long series, we knew it coming in…”

Dave Roberts discusses the Dodgers losing Game 1 of the NLCS.

This year’s NLCS is a matchup of last season’s.

In 2025, the Dodgers swept the Brewers 4-0 to advance to the World Series. Los Angeles beat the Toronto Blue Jays in seven games to win the Fall Classic.

The Brewers finished the regular season with the best record in MLB at 103-59. The Dodgers had the second-best record at 100-62.

The winner of the NLCS will play the winner of the ALCS between the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.

Recapping Dodgers’ NLCS Game 1 Loss to Brewers

NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski didn’t have his best stuff on Sunday but still pitched a solid game, allowing just one run on five hits and three walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal started for the Dodgers, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Andy Pages. Misiorowski limited the damage in the second by getting Enrique Hernandez to ground into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.

Brice Turang tied the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Luis Lara hit a go-ahead RBI single in the fifth inning.

The Dodgers nearly came back in the ninth inning. With runners on first and second base with two outs, Mookie Betts flew out to deep center field to end the game. Betts hit the ball 375 feet at 97.5 mph.

Game 2 of the NLCS at American Family Field is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. PDT on Monday.