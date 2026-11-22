In early August, the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired ace pitcher Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in an effort to bring home a third straight World Series title.

Unfortunately, Skubal and the Dodgers were swept in the National League Championship Series, bringing those dreams to an end. Upon the conclusion of the season, Skubal became a free agent, and while the Dodgers wanted to bring him back, they ultimately weren’t able to.

According to MLB Insider Jeff Passan, Skubal is signing a nine-year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets, making him the richest MLB pitcher of all time.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Tarik Skubal Has Joined The New York Mets

The Dodgers, who wanted to re-sign Skubal, were reportedly only willing to offer him a short-term contract, which is not what he wanted.

However, the Mets were able to meet that request, signing him for nearly a decade with a record-breaking $450 million deal, the richest for any pitcher in MLB history.

“BREAKING: Tarik Skubal and the New York Mets are in agreement on a nine-year, $450 million contract, sources tell ESPN,” Passan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately, Dodgers fans began chiming in to the news with their reactions on social media.

“I can’t hate on him for taking the money, but he won’t win there. Also, gotta deal with s***heads like Juan Soto on your team. Don’t forget your Espresso machine,” one fan said.

“Good for him! Also, harder for Mets to compete with Dodgers for free agents for the next Nine Years,” another fan exclaimed.

Another fan wrote, “Definitely the right choice, he’ll go down a wi- oh wait its the Mets. Well, money I guess.”

This fan said, “Would have liked him to stay but definitely for not that especially a bigggg margain over yoshi! All that money that dodgers would have spent can be used to better their roster now.”

Another fan said, “Hes being overpaid and who knows how healthy he will be during those 9 years.”

“Definitely the right choice, he’ll go down a wi- oh wait its the Mets. Well, money I guess,” said another fan.

Finally, this fan said, “For that money, this isn’t a loss. Dodgers are more than fine lol.”