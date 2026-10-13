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Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Makes Blunt Statement After NLCS Game 2 Loss

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to media during a post-game press conference after hitting a walk-off grand slam to win Game One of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 7-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in Game 2 of the NLCS. The offense managed just three hits on the night. The lineup went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and failed to hit a home run despite featuring some of the most dangerous power bats in baseball.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted only 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking two. The bullpen combined for four more runs after he departed. Nothing worked on either side of the ball.

After the game, the Dodgers’ clubhouse was left searching for answers heading into a critical series shift.

Freeman Does Not Sugarcoat It

Freddie Freeman kept his assessment direct when asked about the loss.

“It’s hard to win games when you only get three hits,” Freeman said.

No deflection. No pointing to one bad inning or a single turning point. Freeman identified the problem in the simplest terms available. The offense is not producing, and until it does, nothing else matters.

“Regroup tomorrow and go again Wednesday,” Freeman added.

His manager Dave Roberts echoed the sentiment, acknowledging that Milwaukee’s pitching staff has outperformed his lineup through two games. Roberts credited the Brewers for having a quality pitching staff but admitted he does not have a clear answer for why the bats have gone silent.

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks back to the dugout after striking out in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game two of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Muncy on Where the Dodgers Stand

“There’s still a lot of series left,” Muncy said. He acknowledged that the Dodgers would have preferred to steal at least one game in Milwaukee but gave credit to the Brewers for how well they have played through two games.

The series now shifts to Dodger Stadium. Home crowd. Home turf. The Dodgers need to win.

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 11: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks to the dugout after striking out against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fourth inning in game one of the National League Championship Series at American Family Field on October 11, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Final Word for the Dodgers

Two games. Six total hits. No home runs. The numbers tell the story on their own.

Freeman said it plainly. The Dodgers know what the problem is. Solving it before the deficit becomes insurmountable is the only thing that matters now.

Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The lineup needs to show up.

Keith Watkins Keith Watkins is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Lakers. He previously wrote for FanSided, NBA Analysis Network, and Last Word On Sports. Keith is based in Bangkok, Thailand. More about Keith Watkins

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Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Makes Blunt Statement After NLCS Game 2 Loss

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