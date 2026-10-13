Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman Makes Blunt Statement After NLCS Game 2 Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell 7-4 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night in Game 2 of the NLCS. The offense managed just three hits on the night. The lineup went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and failed to hit a home run despite featuring some of the most dangerous power bats in baseball.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasted only 2.2 innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits while walking two. The bullpen combined for four more runs after he departed. Nothing worked on either side of the ball.

After the game, the Dodgers’ clubhouse was left searching for answers heading into a critical series shift.

Freeman Does Not Sugarcoat It

Freddie Freeman kept his assessment direct when asked about the loss.

“It’s hard to win games when you only get three hits,” Freeman said.

No deflection. No pointing to one bad inning or a single turning point. Freeman identified the problem in the simplest terms available. The offense is not producing, and until it does, nothing else matters.

“Regroup tomorrow and go again Wednesday,” Freeman added.

His manager Dave Roberts echoed the sentiment, acknowledging that Milwaukee’s pitching staff has outperformed his lineup through two games. Roberts credited the Brewers for having a quality pitching staff but admitted he does not have a clear answer for why the bats have gone silent.

Muncy on Where the Dodgers Stand

“There’s still a lot of series left,” Muncy said. He acknowledged that the Dodgers would have preferred to steal at least one game in Milwaukee but gave credit to the Brewers for how well they have played through two games.

The series now shifts to Dodger Stadium. Home crowd. Home turf. The Dodgers need to win.

Final Word for the Dodgers

Two games. Six total hits. No home runs. The numbers tell the story on their own.

Freeman said it plainly. The Dodgers know what the problem is. Solving it before the deficit becomes insurmountable is the only thing that matters now.

Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium. The lineup needs to show up.