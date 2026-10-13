Dodgers Predicted to Lose Tarik Skubal to NL East Team

The Los Angeles Dodgers landed the biggest fish in the pond at the trade deadline when they acquired left-hander and back-to-back American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers in a blockbuster trade.

However, as they trail the National League Championship Series 2-0, their time with Skubal may be limited. He is a free agent at the end of the season and is widely expected to sign a long-term contract. The Dodgers could certainly pull that off, but he’ll have a lot of suitors in the offseason.

Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicts that the Dodgers will lose Skubal to the New York Mets.

“The Mets have a good shot at Tarik Skubal simply by virtue of being one of very few teams that can afford him,” Rymer wrote.

“When ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel solicited projections for the two-time Cy Young Award winner’s next contract, the average came out to eight years, $355 million. It would be the fourth-largest contract in the history of MLB free agency, and the largest for a full-time pitcher.