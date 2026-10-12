Los Angeles Dodgers Make Sudden Will Smith Decision Before NLCS Game 2

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 2-1 in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night.

Now, the Dodgers will send right-handed ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto to the mound against Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson in Game 2 on Monday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.

Ahead of the matchup, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts kept his starting lineup largely the same as Sunday’s. However, he made a few notable changes.

Dodgers Announce Will Smith Decision

Among the changes, Roberts moved starting catcher Will Smith, who hit third in Game 1, down to the No. 5 spot. Teoscar Hernandez will move up to third, batting behind Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Superstar Shohei Ohtani will remain in the cleanup spot, while third baseman Max Muncy will bat sixth, behind Smith.

Here’s the full Dodgers lineup:

Via Underdog MLB: “Dodgers 10/12 M. Betts SS F. Freeman 1B T. Hernández LF S. Ohtani DH W. Smith C M. Muncy 3B A. Pages CF K. Tucker RF T. Edman 2B Y. Yamamoto SP.”

Dodgers 10/12 M. Betts SS

F. Freeman 1B

T. Hernández LF

S. Ohtani DH

W. Smith C

M. Muncy 3B

A. Pages CF

K. Tucker RF

T. Edman 2B Y. Yamamoto SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) October 12, 2026

Smith’s 2026 Postseason

While Smith has been a strong postseason performer throughout his career, he’s struggled through the NLDS and Game 1 of the NLCS.

He went 0-for-3 at the plate Sunday while drawing one walk. Across the Dodgers’ five postseason games, Smith has recorded just one hit in 19 at-bats.

However, Smith spent a significant amount of time on the IL this season, interrupting the rhythm he had built at the plate. He has yet to find that rhythm again in the playoffs, which could be a concern as he hits in the middle of the order alongside Ohtani, who has also battled injuries and struggled at the plate this postseason.