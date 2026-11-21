The MLB non-tender deadline was on Friday, November 20, which saw a lot of players get released from their current organization into free agency.

For the Los Angeles Dodgers, they don’t have many arbitration-eligible players, but ahead of the non-tender deadline, LA settled a one-year deal with Alex Call.

On the flip side, LA released former New York Yankees pitcher Jake Cousins. He is now a free agent.

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Ex-Dodgers, Yankees Pitcher Jake Cousins Now a Free Agent

With the Dodgers deciding to not tender Jake Cousins a contract, he has essentially been released from the organization.

Cousins, 32, has pitched in parts of four MLB seasons, with his last action coming in 2024 with the New York Yankees.

In fact, the last time Cousins logged an MLB inning was in the 2024 World Series (with the Yankees, who played the Dodgers).

After signing with the Dodgers last season (on a minor league deal), Cousins pitched just 4.1 innings in the minors in 2026. In 2025, he was limited to just 2.1 innings, so he really hasn’t been pitching much at all since that 2024 campaign, which is likely what led to his release.

In 2024 with the Yankees, Cousins logged 38 innings (career-high), while posting an ERA of 2.37.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jake Cousins’ MLB Career

Jake Cousins made his MLB debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021.

Across 90.2 total IP, he holds a lifetime ERA of 2.78, so he’s actually been pretty effective as an MLB pitcher since his debut.

He also has 125 strikeouts over those 90+ innings, which is also a very impressive mark.

His lifetime ERA+ is 149, which indicates that Cousins is 49% above average for an MLB pitcher (while on the mound).

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