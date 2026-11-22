On Nov. 20, SNY MLB insider Jim Duquette reported that the New York Mets opened negotiations with Los Angeles Dodgers free-agent starting pitcher Tarik Skubal by making an initial offer of a nine-year contract and almost $400 million.

If finalized, the deal would set a new record for the largest total contract value and highest average annual value (AAV) for a free-agent starting pitcher. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander currently share the AAV record at $43.33 million per year.

With one offer already emerging, Skubal’s agent, Scott Boras, shared an update on the negotiations, as a decision from the starting pitcher could be coming soon.

“I think it’s pretty clear that we’re certainly going to more than likely make a decision before Dec. 1,” Boras said in a Nov. 22 video from MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM. “We have enough information; we’re deep into these negotiations. There’s a strong likelihood. Could it be that it doesn’t happen? That could happen.

“But I’d say there’s a strong likelihood that this moves forward because it frankly impacts maybe 10 to 15 pitching decisions by other teams that are related to this decision.”

After his midseason trade from the Detroit Tigers to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Skubal had a record of 6-3 with an ERA of 2.59 and 84 strikeouts in 12 appearances in the regular season and playoffs in his career, per StatMuse.

Dodgers Urged Not to Overpay to Keep Tarik Skubal

Now, the question is whether a team like the Dodgers should do whatever it takes to keep the starting pitcher, and Alex Curry of 97.1 The Fan believes that Los Angeles should walk away rather than overpay to keep Skubal.

“He had Tommy John surgery early in his college career,” Curry said on Nov. 20 on 97.1 The Fan. “Last season, he had surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He’s won two Cy Young Awards, and that was the peak of Tarik Skubal. Can he get back to that 2024, 2025 Cy Young-level play? Sure, he can get close.

“However, this is the perfect example of overpaying for what a player has already done, unlike what the Dodgers did with [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto, where you’re paying him for what he can do for you in the future.”

Blue Jays Also Get Tarik Skubal Take Amid Reported Interest

The other team that’s reportedly in the mix for Skubal is the Toronto Blue Jays. Nonetheless, Sportsnet’s Jesse Rubinoff doesn’t see Toronto coming forward with a better offer for Skubal and spending what the Mets are ready to spend on the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

“Certainly less optimistic,” Rubinoff said in a Nov. 20 video from Sportsnet. “I think it’s a lot of money. I’ve seen this play out before, and I think you’ve got to keep a lid on expectations now.

“I have a hard time seeing the Blue Jays, given the payroll they already have, spending $400 million on Tarik Skubal. He’s a great pitcher, and I understand the desire to get back to being a highly competitive team.”

It will be interesting to see if the Mets do come away with Skubal or if either the Blue Jays or Dodgers or perhaps a mystery team lands the prized free agent.