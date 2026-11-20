Shohei Ohtani has continued to build his legacy with the Los Angeles Dodgers after signing one of the biggest contracts in professional sports. In December 2023, the Japanese superstar signed a 10-year, $700 million deal, becoming central to the Dodgers’ long-term plans and continued success.

Ohtani has since helped the Dodgers strengthen their global profile while establishing himself as one of baseball’s most recognizable stars. His growing commercial presence, signature merchandise, and partnerships make an impact across sports.

Injuries limited Ohtani’s pitching and hitting in 2026, raising questions about his two-way role in Los Angeles in 2027. A major development has also emerged in his long-standing relationship with a sportswear brand.

Shohei Ohtani Extends New Balance Deal Through End of Baseball Career

Shohei Ohtani has signed a career-long endorsement deal with New Balance, joining a select group of athletes with sponsorships lasting through their playing careers.

Ohtani signed with New Balance in 2023. Since then, their partnership has expanded to signature footwear, apparel, advertising and product development.

The new agreement reflects three years of collaboration.

Speaking to “GQ,” Ohtani explained why he was comfortable extending the partnership.

“There’s a lot of trust,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “They’ve been able to accommodate my requests, the things I’ve asked for, and, like I said, that takes the involvement of a lot of trust. That relationship has been very, very good and smooth. I had no reservations about extending our relationship.”

The deal puts Ohtani among athletes with long-term sportswear endorsements, including Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Cristiano Ronaldo. Damian Lillard also has a lifetime Adidas deal.

Ohtani’s agreement is considered the first career-long endorsement deal of its kind for an MLB player, further expanding his commercial standing beyond baseball.

New Balance Renames Sports Research Lab After Shohei Ohtani

New Balance will also rename its Sports Research Lab at its Boston headquarters the Shohei Ohtani Sports Research Lab.

The move recognizes Ohtani’s involvement in product testing, footwear development and performance-related feedback.

The Dodgers star has remained active in developing his signature collection, which includes performance footwear, lifestyle apparel, and fanwear.

His custom logo, designed by Japanese manga artist Takehiko Inoue, is featured across several products.

Ohtani also provided feedback on his cleats after experiencing some heel slippage while pitching during the 2026 season. He discussed potential adjustments to improve stability on the mound and movement around the bases.

“I have a lot of direct input into the footwear and apparel,” Ohtani said. “That includes my style, which I like to keep simple, as well as performance-based requests, [like with my] spikes. Some years we make minor changes, and sometimes we’ll make a big change. They understand what I want.”

New Balance officials also praised Ohtani’s approach to product development, describing him as clear and direct about his preferences.

He prioritizes comfort, softness, and simple designs while also considering performance requirements.

After a difficult season, Ohtani hit 30 home runs with 81 RBIs and a .275 average, and went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 starts. Knee and biceps injuries sidelined him after July 3.

Despite setbacks, Ohtani placed second in NL MVP voting. The Dodgers will assess his 2027 workload; his New Balance partnership continues throughout his playing career.