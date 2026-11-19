MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 12: Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent C Christian Cerda to a minor league contract.”
Cerda has been assigned to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.
Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Christian Cerda
Cerda signed a minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2019.
The Rays traded the catcher to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, 2022, for left fielder David Peralta.
Cerda remained with the Diamondbacks organization until the end of this season.
He officially elected free agency on Nov. 2, eight days before he agreed to a deal with the Dodgers.
Cerda has never played in the majors.
He ranked as Arizona’s No. 24 overall prospect in 2024.
The backstop reached Triple-A for the first time in 2026. He slashed .234/.331/.361 with five home runs and 37 RBI for the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A team this year.
Since making his professional debut in 2021, Cerda has hit.239/.369/.382 with 42 home runs and 213 RBI over 453 games.
Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers won the National League West with an 100-62 record.
They earned a first-round bye as the National League’s No. 2 seed.
The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series.
Then, the Milwaukee Brewers swept Los Angeles 4-0 in the National League Championship Series.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Los Angeles Dodgers Quietly Sign 23-Year-Old Catcher During MLB Offseason