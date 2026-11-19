The Los Angeles Dodgers have added catching depth to the organization.

Christian Cerda, 23, has joined the Dodgers organization on a minor-league contract, according to his transactions log on MLB.com.

Los Angeles Dodgers Sign Catcher Christian Cerda

Getty SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cerda #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

“Los Angeles Dodgers signed free agent C Christian Cerda to a minor league contract.”

Cerda has been assigned to the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets.

Looking at New Los Angeles Dodgers Catcher Christian Cerda

Getty SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cerda #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cerda signed a minor-league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays in July 2019.

The Rays traded the catcher to the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 30, 2022, for left fielder David Peralta.

Getty SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cerda #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cerda remained with the Diamondbacks organization until the end of this season.

He officially elected free agency on Nov. 2, eight days before he agreed to a deal with the Dodgers.

Getty SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cerda #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cerda has never played in the majors.

He ranked as Arizona’s No. 24 overall prospect in 2024.

Getty SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 19: Christian Cerda #90 of the Arizona Diamondbacks poses for a portrait during photo day at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on February 19, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The backstop reached Triple-A for the first time in 2026. He slashed .234/.331/.361 with five home runs and 37 RBI for the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A team this year.

Since making his professional debut in 2021, Cerda has hit.239/.369/.382 with 42 home runs and 213 RBI over 453 games.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Mookie Betts #50, Enrique Hernández #8, Max Muncy #13, and Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Dodgers won the National League West with an 100-62 record. They earned a first-round bye as the National League’s No. 2 seed.

The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series. Then, the Milwaukee Brewers swept Los Angeles 4-0 in the National League Championship Series.