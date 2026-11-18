The Los Angeles Dodgers announced bad news on Wednesday afternoon.

MLB.com’s Sonja Chen wrote on X: “Seth Halvorsen had Tommy John surgery yesterday and will miss the 2027 season, per the Dodgers.”

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Seth Halvorsen to Miss 2027 Season After Tommy John Surgery

The Dodgers acquired Halvorsen from the Colorado Rockies for right-hander Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek on July 20.

Halvorsen, 26, posted an 8.10 ERA over 10 innings with the Dodgers in 2026. He allowed zero earned runs in 9 2/3 innings at Triple-A Oklahoma City.

More About Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Seth Halvorsen

This year, Halvorsen posted a 4.74 ERA over 19 innings with the Rockies and a 2.04 ERA over 17 2/3 innings for their Triple-A affiliate.

The Rockies selected Halvorsen in the seventh round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He was also drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 19th round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Missouri, but he decided to continue his college career instead of signing with Philadelphia.

Halvorsen made his big-league debut with the Rockies in 2024. He had a 1.46 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 12 1/3 innings in his first MLB season.

The next year, Halvorsen struggled with a 4.99 ERA and 36 strikeouts over 39 2/3 innings.

Halvorsen relies on four pitches:

High-90s four-seamer (60.1%)

Mid-80s Slider (29%)

Low-90s split-finger (9%)

High-90s sinker (1.9%)

His 98.9 mph average fastball velocity last season ranked in the 98th percentile.

While it’s obviously a bummer that Halvorsen will miss the 2027 season, the Dodgers will be just fine without him. With the looming lockout, it’s entirely possible there isn’t a 2027 season at all, anyway.

Looking at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2026 Season

The Dodgers won the National League West with an 100-62 record. They earned a first-round bye as the National League’s No.2 seed.

The Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 in the National League Division Series. Then, the Milwaukee Brewers swept Los Angeles 4-0 in the National League Championship Series.