The Los Angeles Dodgers and Alex Call have settled on a one-year, $2.175 million contract to avoid arbitration, per reporter Fabian Ardaya.

Call will remain on the Dodgers roster for now, as Friday marks MLB’s non-tender deadline, but this decision doesn’t reflect immunity on the Dodgers roster. He could still be traded or cut, but this is a clear indication that the Dodgers want to at least keep him in the organization for the time being.

Per recent arbitration projections, Call was expected to earn around $1.9 million, so not far off for the five-year MLB veteran.

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Alex Call, Dodgers Avoid Arbitration

Alex Call, 22, appeared in 88 games for the Dodgers in 2026.

Across 163 total at-bats, the versatile outfielder batted .233 with one home run, 20 RBI, and an OPS+ of 84.

He joined the Dodgers at the MLB trade deadline in 2025, and wound up helping the Dodgers win the World Series in that campaign.

Call was much better in 2025 with the Dodgers, posting an OPS+ of 101 over 85 at-bats.

Him being tendered a contract is a very interesting development for the Dodgers this offseason, and it will also be interesting to see what rumors surround his name as the offseason progresses.

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Taking a Quick Look at Alex Call’s MLB Career

Alex Call made his MLB debut in 2022 with Cleveland.

He was quickly moved to the Washington Nationals, where he spent four years of his career before joining the Dodgers.

Across 403 total games played, Call holds a career average of .241 with 22 home runs, 116 RBI, and a lifetime OPS+ of 98.

It’s plausible to think that Call serves in the same role for the Dodgers this season as he did in 2026, as a depth outfielder who could also pinch run and be a defensive substitute in the later innings.

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