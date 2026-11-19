According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Dodgers are signing former St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Tink Hence.

Hence, 24, has yet to make his MLB debut and was outrighted off the Cardinals’ roster earlier this month, and then decided to elect MLB free agency.

@milb_central wrote: “The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed Tink Hence to a minor league contract, per @_chaseford. The pitcher has a 3.50 ERA along with 347 strikeouts over 277.2 innings pitched throughout his minor league career.”

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Dodgers Sign Pitcher Tink Hence

The Cardinals drafted Tink Hence with their second-round pick in the 2020 MLB draft.

Once a top 100 prospect in Major League Baseball, Hence just hadn’t panned out within the organization.

In 2026, Hence pitched to a 6.64 ERA over 20.1 innings with AAA Memphis. He struck out 20 batters, but allowed four home runs and 18 walks in that sample size.

Before that, he had moved somewhat swiftly through the Cardinals system. Hence is just a few years removed from posting a 2.71 ERA over 79+ innings in AA (2024).

NBCSports.com’s Matthew Pouliot wrote (about the Hence signing):

“Hence, 24, was a very impressive pitching prospect in the Cardinals system a couple of years ago, but he missed most of 2025 with a side injury and was limited to just 20 1/3 innings with his velocity in the low-90s last season. He posted on Instagram in September that he underwent surgery on his throwing arm, though no further details were provided.”

The Cardinals were clearly done with his services, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers will take a flyer on his pitching services. It will be interesting to see where he’s assigned upon the signing.

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