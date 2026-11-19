The Los Angeles Dodgers came up short in 2026. After two seasons in a row winning the World Series, getting swept in the NLCS by the eventual-champion Milwaukee Brewers wasn’t part of their plan.

It’s a development that should worry the rest of MLB at least a bit, though, because it seems likely the Dodgers will attack the offseason in hopes of bouncing back quickly.

The free agent pitching class is strong, headlined by Tarik Skubal, but the hitters aren’t as impressive. If Los Angeles wants to bolster its lineup, a trade might be the way to go.

A new article published by The Athletic’s Jim Bowden on Thursday has that idea in mind, and he thinks the Dodgers can improve their middle infield via trade.

Bowden’s idea? For the Dodgers to get Xavier Edwards from the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospects Mike Sirota and Chase Harlan.

Xavier Edwards to Dodgers?

Edwards is a switch-hitting speedster who has an ability to get on base — he could set the table quite nicely for the Dodgers’ sluggers.

“I would like to see the Dodgers upgrade second base this offseason, with the goal of getting younger and more athletic, and a trade for Edwards would accomplish just that,” Bowden writes. “Edwards is just 27 and has three more years of team control. He is coming off a 3 WAR season with a .360 on-base percentage and 21 stolen bases. He runs well and controls the strike zone.”

Edwards has played shortstop in his past, too, but even at second base, he can be a valuable player for the Dodgers if a trade like this were to come to fruition.

Prospect Cost

To do this deal, the Dodgers would give up two hitting prospects in Sirota and Harlan.

“In return, the Marlins would receive Sirota, a 23-year-old outfielder who slashed an impressive .307/.461/.526 with 17 homers and 13 steals at three levels of the minor leagues in 2026,” Bowden writes. “Harlan, 20, is a corner infielder who was the Dodgers’ third-round pick in 2024. He slashed .298/.403/.509 with 14 homers in two A-ball levels this past season and had a strong stint in the recently completed Arizona Fall League. Sirota may be ready to contribute at the major-league level by midseason, while Harlan is likely two years away but would add significantly to the Marlins’ prospect cabinet.”

They wouldn’t be easy to give up for the Dodgers, but L.A. continues to develop talented prospects and can likely replenish in a hurry.

Sirota and Harlan would both have a chance of helping the Marlins improve for the long haul.