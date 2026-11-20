The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a major addition to their roster, acquiring former No. 1 overall draft pick Royce Lewis from the Minnesota Twins.

MLB insider Jon Heyman first announced the trade on Friday, November 20, delivering a surprising development as teams finalize their rosters ahead of the non-tender deadline.

Lewis, 27, was once considered one of baseball’s most exciting young talents. Injuries and inconsistent performances have complicated his career, but he has demonstrated the ability to be a dangerous offensive player when healthy and playing at his best.

The trade represents an intriguing opportunity for the Dodgers, who have been exploring ways to strengthen their roster after falling short of another championship in 2026.

For Minnesota, the decision marks the end of an important chapter involving a player the franchise selected first overall in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Details regarding the return package were not immediately available following Heyman’s announcement.