The Los Angeles Dodgers have a decision to make whether they want to match the reported offer made by the New York Mets to Tarik Skubal or let the free agent pitcher walk.

On Nov. 20, SNY MLB insider Jim Duquette reported that the Mets’ initial offer to Skubal is for nine years and nearly $400 million.

Moreover, the offer would significantly surpass the current record for total value and establish the highest average annual value (AAV) ever for a free-agent starting pitcher. Currently, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander share the record at $43.33 million per year.

So what should the Dodgers do? Brock Vereen and Alex Curry of 97.1 The Fan both believe that Los Angeles should let Skubal walk if that’s the type of contract that the pitcher and his camp are looking for.

“Any team’s chances of winning a World Series are better with Tarik Skubal in your clubhouse, but I do not feel the juice is worth the squeeze when you start talking $400 million,” Vereen said on Nov. 20 on 97.1 The Fan.

Dodgers Urged Not to Overpay to Beat Mets for Tarik Skubal

Meanwhile, Curry notes that the Dodgers shouldn’t look to overpay for Skubal and pay him for what he has done rather than what he will do during the length of his new contract.

“He had Tommy John surgery early in his college career,” Curry said. “Last season, he had surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow. He’s won two Cy Young Awards, and that was the peak of Tarik Skubal. Can he get back to that 2024, 2025 Cy Young-level play? Sure, he can get close.

“However, this is the perfect example of overpaying for what a player has already done, unlike what the Dodgers did with [Yoshinobu] Yamamoto, where you’re paying him for what he can do for you in the future.”

Los Angeles Also Needs to Improve Bullpen This Offseason

Moreover, Vereen notes that the money allocated to potentially spend on Skubal should be used on relievers, as the Dodgers’ bullpen has been hit this offseason with Evan Phillips leaving Los Angeles to sign with the Atlanta Braves.

“The Dodgers would love to have Tarik Skubal,” Vereen added. “They do not need Tarik Skubal. What they need is a bullpen because Evan Phillips is now gone, signing a $35 million deal with Atlanta. Alex Vesia is expected to sign for even more money than Evan Phillips, and relievers have been flying off the shelves and signing like crazy.

“I understand the Dodgers wanted to figure out the Skubal situation first because he was going to command the most money. But I’m hoping they say, actually, we’re not going to even flirt with the idea of giving anyone, of giving Skubal $400 million. So now we still have some time left before Dec. 1 to get as many relievers as we possibly can. Thank you, Tarik Skubal, for all that you’ve done.”

It will be interesting to see if the Dodgers do drop out of the race for Skubal or if they can convince him and his camp to take a shorter-term offer that’s more suitable for Los Angeles.