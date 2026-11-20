The Los Angeles Dodgers are now under major pressure to match the New York Mets’ reported contract offer to Tarik Skubal.

Skubal, MLB’s undoubted best free agent this cycle, would like to sign a new contract before the looming MLB lockout… for obvious reasons.

Per Jim Duquette, the New York Mets have offered Skubal a nine-year contract worth up to $400 million, which is just a massive deal and puts immense pressure on all of the other suitors.

@JimDuquetteGM wrote (via X.com):

“There has been a constant buzz since Vegas and multiple MLB sources have since confirmed that the initial Mets offer on Tarik Skubal was 9 years almost $400 million. That offer itself would far exceed the total dollars and would be the highest AAV for a free agent SP ever with likely other offers to follow. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander $43.33M are the records currently.”

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Can the Los Angeles Dodgers Match Mets’ $400 Million Tarik Skubal Offer?

Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers could theoretically match the Mets’ offer of $400 million to Tarik Skubal, but that would put an extreme strain on negotiations during the looming MLB lockout.

LA already has nearly a billion dollars tied to their starting rotation, and while the Dodgers would love to retain Skubal after trading for him in August, the Mets are clearly showing more desperation for his services.

If Skubal does land a $400 million deal, it will make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history, and would certainly shatter the previous record of total value in a contract handed out to a pitcher (Yoshinobu Yamamoto).

Reports have surfaced over the past couple of weeks that the Dodgers might be eyeing a shorter-term, higher-AAV contract in their Skubal sweepstakes pursuits, but that idea is now being tested with the Mets’ latest offer, which only puts further pressure on other competing teams to either match or come up with a more enticing offer.

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Tarik Skubal’s 2026 By the Numbers

In case you forgot, Tarik Skubal was as dominant as ever in 2026.

Over 26 starts, he posted an ERA of 2.72 with 186 strikeouts and just 27 walks in 158.2 IP.

Skubal logged an ERA+ of 155 and struck out nearly 7 batters/walk allowed. His WHIP was also sub-1.00.

To clear any doubts about his past elbow surgery, Skubal joined the Dodgers in August and posted an ERA of 2.61 over 10 starts.

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