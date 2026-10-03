Los Angeles Dodgers Shockingly Leave All-Star Pitcher Off NLDS Roster

The MLB playoffs are back in action on Saturday with both Divisional Series beginning.

In the National League, one side of the bracket will see the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres, while the Atlanta Braves will travel to Dodger Stadium for a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ahead of all the Game 1 action, each team had to submit its 26-man roster, and the Dodgers made some intriguing decisions.

Dodgers Leave Off All-Star Pitcher

With only 26 players eligible to make the roster, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had to make some tough decisions, and one of the notable moves was leaving All-Star pitcher Justin Wrobleski off the roster.

Wrobleski has been a staple of L.A.’s rotation this season, but with the addition of Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline and Blake Snell, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow already on the roster, Wrobleski doesn’t fit this team as a postseason starter.

Ultimately, the Dodgers also chose not to use him out of the bullpen, despite taking 12 pitchers on the roster. RHP Jack Dreyer was also left off the roster.

“Those are really, really tough decisions,” Roberts said.

Jack Dreyer and Justin Wrobleski have been left off the Dodgers NLDS roster, per @FabianArdaya pic.twitter.com/CFPspuEdbL — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) October 3, 2026

Wrobleski’s 2026 Regular Season With Dodgers

While the second half of the year wasn’t perfect by any stretch for Wrobleski, he still had the best season of his young career with the Dodgers.

In his third MLB season, Wrobleski made 22 starts and appeared in 28 games, posting a 12-5 record and a 3.66 ERA while striking out 118 batters across 140.0 innings.

Looking at the Dodgers

Los Angeles will start Skubal on Saturday and has already listed Snell as the Game 2 starter, likely signaling that Yamamoto will be in line for a Game 3 start.

The Dodgers are looking to win their third consecutive World Series title and become the first team to accomplish that feat since the New York Yankees from 1998-2000.