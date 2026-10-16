Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani Drops Honest Quote After Getting Swept in NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers were pursuing a third consecutive World Series title, but that possibility came to an end Thursday night.

Milwaukee officially swept Los Angeles in four games, winning the final two at Dodger Stadium. The Brewers completed the sweep despite trailing 4-0 at one point in Game 4.

Milwaukee rallied to win 6-4 and advance to the World Series for the first time in 44 years.

Shohei Ohtani Drops Honest Quote

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run home run Thursday, but he struggled to make a consistent impact throughout the postseason for Los Angeles.

His struggles may have stemmed partly from health issues after he missed time toward the end of the regular season. However, he never found a consistent rhythm, and the Dodgers’ offense struggled as a whole against Milwaukee.

Following the Game 4 loss, Ohtani shared his disappointment over the elimination while also looking ahead to a better season in 2027.

“The Brewers were overall strong and a very good team and really exposed parts of me and gotta give some credit to that,” Ohtani said through an interpreter. “I’m just very disappointed and looking forward to having a better season next year.”

Ohtani: “I’m just very disappointed… Looking forward to having a better season next year.” https://t.co/zlrhbbBSXH — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 16, 2026

Ohtani’s 2026 Season

Despite his playoff struggles and injuries throughout much of the second half of the season after the All-Star break, Ohtani still put together another stellar year overall.

He earned his sixth consecutive All-Star selection and hit .275 across 135 games, recording 89 runs, 144 hits, 30 home runs and 81 RBIs in 523 at-bats. He also posted a .512 slugging percentage and an .889 OPS.

On the mound, Ohtani made 14 starts and went 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA, 95 strikeouts and a 0.946 WHIP across 85.2 innings.