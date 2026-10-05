Dodgers Get Notable Shohei Ohtani Update After Game 2 Loss

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series on Sunday night. Six Atlanta relievers kept the Dodgers’ lineup in check for most of the evening, and a late solo home run from Max Muncy was not enough to complete the comeback.

The series is now tied at one game apiece heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Tuesday. Chris Sale, who shut out the Dodgers back in August, will be waiting with extra rest.

After the loss, the conversation quickly shifted to the player who has been the face of the franchise. He has not looked like himself, and his manager did not try to hide it.

Roberts Addresses Ohtani’s At-Bats

Dave Roberts offered a candid assessment of Shohei Ohtani‘s performance through two games when asked whether there was concern about the four-time MVP.

“If you look at the at-bats, there’s a lot of chase,” Roberts said. “It’s hard to square up, put good swings on balls out of zone. Sale is going to be tough, trying to get him back in the hitting zone.”

Ohtani has produced two singles through the first two games of the series. He went down on strikes twice Sunday, unable to lay off pitches that in past years he would have either taken or driven.

The Bigger Picture on Ohtani’s Health

The decline did not start this week. Ohtani has been dealing with a combination of biceps, knee, and neck issues for months. September saw him limited to only eight appearances.

A year ago, Ohtani posted eight long balls across the postseason and helped deliver a World Series title. That version of Ohtani carried the Dodgers when nothing else was working. Without it, the margin for error shrinks considerably for Los Angeles.

Final Word for the Dodgers

The Dodgers are heading to Atlanta with the series tied and their best hitter operating below his standard.

Roberts was honest about what he is seeing. Ohtani is chasing. The at-bats have not been clean. Whether that stems from the injuries or the pressure of October or both, the Dodgers need answers before Tuesday.

Sale is coming. The lineup cannot afford another quiet night.