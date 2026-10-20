Dodgers Traded Rays Their Starting Centerfielder

The Los Angeles Dodgers, as a bit of a change of pace for MLB, won’t be in the World Series this year.

The Fall Classic will pit the 103-win Milwaukee Brewers against the 100-win Tampa Bay Rays — the teams with the two best records in baseball this season taking the field to decide a championship.

The Dodgers fell short of their chance at a three-peat, getting swept out of the NLCS by the Brewers last week.

Now all the Dodgers can do is watch, and if they turn on the World Series, they’ll see the Rays’ starting centerfielder, Jonny DeLuca.

And while many Dodgers fans may not realize it, DeLuca belonged to Los Angeles before they traded him to Tampa Bay.

Jonny DeLuca From Dodgers to Rays

DeLuca was a great story right from the start.

The Dodgers picked him in the 25th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of the University of Oregon. Players taken in that round aren’t supposed to make the major leagues.

In fact, only one other player taken in the 2019 25th round has appeared at all in MLB — relief pitcher Alex McFarlane, who hasn’t stuck at the highest level.

DeLuca, though, defied the odds. He debuted for the Dodgers in June 2023.

He got just 24 games for Los Angeles, hitting .262 with a double, two home runs, a steal and a .740 OPS.

The Dodgers ended up trading DeLuca in December 2023 along with Ryan Pepiot for Tyler Glasnow, Manuel Margot and cash.

It was a trade that worked out for L.A., because they got the strong-armed Glasnow in return.

DeLuca has turned himself into a quality player for the Rays, though.

He hit just .217 in 107 games in 2024, then hit .333 in 20 games in 2025, before becoming a quality contributor in a fuller role this season.

In 112 regular season games, DeLuca batted .266 with a .728 OPS. That included 24 doubles and 11 home runs, and DeLuca also stole 17 bases.

In the playoffs, DeLuca has hit just .200 with a double and two steals, but the Rays continue to trust him with regular playing time.

That should remain the case in the World Series, too.

A Tyler Glasnow Tidbit

Fun subplot here: Glasnow was at Game 6 of the ALCS in Tampa Bay.

He was one of multiple former Rays in attendance to watch them reach the World Series.

Glasnow likely realizes he was traded for DeLuca, but even if he doesn’t, the link was right there at Tropicana Field — Glasnow watching on as DeLuca and the Rays secured a spot in the World Series.