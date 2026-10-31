Dodgers Share Emotional Message After Sad News

The Los Angeles Dodgers are now in offseason mode, having seen their dreams of a third straight World Series championship come to an unfortunate close at the hands of the eventual title-winning Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

In the meantime, the Dodgers took the time to commemorate the passing of labor leader Dolores Huerta with a special message on social media.

The Los Angeles Dodgers Remember Labor Leader Dolores Huerta With Special Social Media Message

The Dodgers marked the passing of labor leader Dolores Huerta with a special message of remembrance on social media.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers wish to celebrate the life and legacy of groundbreaking labor activist and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta, who has passed away at age 96. We send our deepest condolences to her family, her colleagues, her friends and her legions of supporters and allies,” the Dodgers wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Huerta passed away this week at the age of 96.

The Dodgers Mourned The Passing Of Dolores Huerta

Huerta was a longtime labor organizer and activist who helped reshape the farmworkers’ rights movement. After working with the Community Service Organization, she joined César Chávez and Gilbert Padilla in founding the National Farm Workers Association, which eventually became part of the United Farm Workers. Huerta played a key role in the 1965 Delano grape strike, organizing boycotts and negotiating with agricultural companies. She has also been associated with the movement’s famous “Sí, se puede” slogan.

Her activism later expanded to women’s rights, reproductive rights, immigration reform and LGBTQ+ equality. She also worked to increase political participation among Latina women. In 2002, she founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation, which focuses on civic engagement and community organizing.

Huerta has received numerous honors, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. California designated April 10 as Dolores Huerta Day in 2018, followed by Oregon in 2019. Her life has also been depicted in the 2014 film Cesar Chavez and 2017 documentary Dolores.