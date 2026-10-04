MLB Legend Derek Jeter Makes Bold Los Angeles Dodgers Statement

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their NLDS series with the Atlanta Braves (at home) in California.

The Dodgers won by a score of 5-3.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today: “The Dodgers win, 5-3, and Tarik Skubal’s free-agent pricetag goes up with a powerful performance in his Dodgers postseason debut.”

Derek Jeter Makes Bold Los Angeles Dodgers Statement

After the game, New York Yankees legend (and Baseball Hall of Famer) Derek Jeter spoke about the Dodgers.

Jeter (h/t FOX Sports: MLB): “You know, I tell you, their ability to turn the page from the regular season to the postseason is the reason why they’re going for their third championship in a row. It doesn’t make a difference what’s happened. It’s like they’re just waiting for the postseason to start. And you saw where they asked Kyle Tucker about what would a big October would mean to you. Well, look, they’ll completely forget about what he did in the regular season if he has a big October. And they all understand that collectively… The Dodgers, they are rich with players. They are rich with starting pitching, and it really doesn’t make a difference who they throw out there.”

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Looking At The Dodgers

The Dodgers are coming off another excellent regular season where they were the top team in the National League West with an 100-62 record.

They are now 52-30 in 82 games at home in Los Angeles.

The two teams will play Game 2 on Sunday night before heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Tuesday.

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series titles.

They are looking to become the first MLB team since Jeter and the Yankees to win three in a row.