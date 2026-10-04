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MLB Legend Derek Jeter Makes Bold Los Angeles Dodgers Statement

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DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 28: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees warms up in the batters box prior to the start of the first inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on August 28, 2014 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Los Angeles Dodgers opened up their NLDS series with the Atlanta Braves (at home) in California.

The Dodgers won by a score of 5-3.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today: “The Dodgers win, 5-3, and Tarik Skubal’s free-agent pricetag goes up with a powerful performance in his Dodgers postseason debut.”

Derek Jeter Makes Bold Los Angeles Dodgers Statement

GettyBrielle Saracini and her husband Sean McGuire talk to Derek Jeter during commemorations for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

After the game, New York Yankees legend (and Baseball Hall of Famer) Derek Jeter spoke about the Dodgers.

Jeter (h/t FOX Sports: MLB): “You know, I tell you, their ability to turn the page from the regular season to the postseason is the reason why they’re going for their third championship in a row. It doesn’t make a difference what’s happened. It’s like they’re just waiting for the postseason to start. And you saw where they asked Kyle Tucker about what would a big October would mean to you. Well, look, they’ll completely forget about what he did in the regular season if he has a big October. And they all understand that collectively… The Dodgers, they are rich with players. They are rich with starting pitching, and it really doesn’t make a difference who they throw out there.”

Looking At The Dodgers

GettyMookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws to first base during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game one of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers are coming off another excellent regular season where they were the top team in the National League West with an 100-62 record.

They are now 52-30 in 82 games at home in Los Angeles.

The two teams will play Game 2 on Sunday night before heading to Atlanta for Game 3 on Tuesday.

GettyKyle Tucker #23 celebrates with Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after game one of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on October 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

The Dodgers have won each of the last two World Series titles.

They are looking to become the first MLB team since Jeter and the Yankees to win three in a row.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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MLB Legend Derek Jeter Makes Bold Los Angeles Dodgers Statement

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