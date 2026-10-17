Kiké Hernández Appears To Confirm Fate With Dodgers In Social Media Post

The dreams of the Los Angeles Dodgers to become the first team in over a quarter century to win three straight World Series championships fell short earlier this week, as they were eliminated in the National League Championship Series by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Dodgers are now left picking up the pieces and wondering what comes next, especially after they fell short of their clearly stated goal of keeping the top spot in baseball for a third straight year.

In the wake of the feelings of disappointment that all Dodgers fans are feeling right now, utility man Kiké Hernández, who is entering free agency, shared a special message on social media that seemed to imply that his time with the club could be coming to an end.

Los Angeles Dodgers Utility Man Kiké Hernández Shares Potential Farewell Message To Dodgers Fans

Hernandez shared a special message on social media in the wake of the Dodgers’ loss in the NLCS to the Brewers that seemed to imply that his second tenure with the club was coming to an a close.

He wrote:

“LA; we fell short of our big goal. But looking at the big picture, what a ride these last three years were!! If this is it for us…. Once again, I will always be thankful for you guys & I will forever love ya! #JustAKidFromPR”

This season, Hernández was limited to 41 games, during which he hit .222 with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

Kiké Hernández May Have Wrapped Up His Second Tenure With The Dodgers

Hernández was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2009 and reached the majors in 2014 before being traded to the Dodgers that offseason. He soon became known as a versatile utility player, capable of playing all across the diamond. Hernández’s biggest early moment came in the 2017 NLCS, when he hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in the deciding game of the series.

He remained with Los Angeles through its 2020 championship season, delivering several key postseason performances along the way. Hernández signed with the Boston RedSox in 2021, for whom he played until he was required by the Dodgers in a 2023 trade.

Back in Los Angeles, Hernández helped the Dodgers win consecutive World Series titles in 2024 and 2025. He re-signed for 2026 but was limited to just 41 games because of injuries.