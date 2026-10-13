Dodgers’ Minority Owner Magic Johnson Has Blunt Response to 0-2 NLCS Deficit

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are trying to become the first team in over 25 years to win three straight World Series titles, find themselves in unfamiliar territory after having dropped the first two games of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Brewers have taken a commanding 2-0 series lead thanks to their 7-4 victory at American Family Field, and are only two wins away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982.

But the Dodgers, who still have plenty of championship swagger, aren’t going to go down without a fight, and another Los Angeles sports icon has a message of encouragement for them in the face of serious adversity.

Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Has A Message For The Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers have some serious work to do after they return home to Dodger Stadium trailing the NLCS two games to none at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers.

And Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson, a well-known fan of the Dodgers and a minority owner of the team, has a key message of encouragement in the face of adversity that they’re facing.

“We’re now down 2-0 in the NLCS Series after tonight’s loss against the Brewers, but the Dodgers are heading back to home field for the next 3 games and the Series is far from over!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

And while he faced some sarcastic backlash in the responses, there were more than a few messages of agreement in the face of his optimistic outlook.

One fan said, “Thank you Sir. Too much negativity from our own fanbase. Like, ok, you do know who TF we are, right? How legendary we are , right? How being down 2-0 is exactly where we need to be, right? Why? Well, if you’re a REAL #Dodgers fan, you’ll know why! 😎💙”

“Back to LA where the magic happens! Time to take care of business in front of the best fans in baseball and flip this series around. Let’s go Dodgers! ⚾️” exclaimed another fan.

“Still dishing out assists. Always a PG. Thanks Earvin. I see why they call you Magic,” wrote another fan.

Finally, this fan said, “I’m a real dodgers fan not a Fairweather fake dodgers fan who only loves them when they winning. All the ohtani Hate will Smith hate Dave Robert’s hate is typical from frontrunner dodger fans. 1 ⚾️ game at a time.”

Magic Johnson Is Part-Owner Of The Dodgers

Johnson, who became one of the most iconic athletes in Los Angeles sports history thanks to his NBA career with the Lakers, is part of the Guggenheim Baseball Management ownership group that bought the Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012.