Magic Johnson Sends Message to Dodgers After NLCS Announcement

The Los Angeles Dodgers are headed back to the National League Championship Series, and team co-owner Magic Johnson wasted little time celebrating.

Following the Dodgers’ 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, October 7, Johnson took to X to recognize three players who helped Los Angeles clinch the National League Division Series in four games.

“Another win for my Dodgers!! Two key plays tonight were Max Muncy’s home run and Andy Pages’ hit to drive in a couple runs and seal the victory for us to advance to the NL Championship Series! I was also impressed with Tyler Glasnow tonight, who gave the Dodgers another great pitching night for the team,” Johnson wrote.

His message came after Los Angeles secured its third consecutive appearance in the NLCS, keeping alive its pursuit of a third straight World Series championship.

And while Johnson highlighted the offense, the Dodgers’ latest victory was another example of their pitching staff delivering in October.

Another win for my Dodgers!! Two key plays tonight were Max Muncy’s home run and Andy Pages’ hit to drive in a couple runs and seal the victory for us to advance to the NL Championship Series! I was also impressed with Tyler Glasnow tonight, who gave the Dodgers another great… https://t.co/JKmptMECmC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 8, 2026

Magic Johnson Praises Andy Pages, Max Muncy After Dodgers Beat Braves

The Dodgers needed someone to break through with runners in scoring position. Andy Pages finally delivered.

With the game tied in the seventh inning, Pages came through with a two-run single that gave Los Angeles the lead. Remarkably, it was the Dodgers’ first hit with runners in scoring position of the entire series.

Max Muncy added a solo home run in the ninth inning to provide insurance, his third homer of the postseason.

Pages finished with two of the Dodgers’ five hits and two of their three RBIs.

Tyler Glasnow also earned recognition from Johnson for his outing against Atlanta.

The pitching staff ultimately helped close the door on the Braves, allowing just two hits over the final 4 1/3 innings. Edgardo Henriquez earned the victory, while Edwin Díaz recorded his second save of the series.

Atlanta finished the NLDS just 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

When Is the Dodgers’ Next Game? 2026 NLCS Schedule and Opponent

The Dodgers’ next scheduled game is Sunday, October 11, when Game 1 of the National League Championship Series begins.

Los Angeles will face the winner of the NLDS matchup between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

The Brewers entered Wednesday’s Game 4 with a 2-1 series lead, meaning Milwaukee had an opportunity to clinch the matchup while San Diego was fighting to extend its season.

The Dodgers’ NLCS opponent will also determine where the series begins.

If Milwaukee advances, the Dodgers will open the NLCS on the road. If San Diego advances, Los Angeles will host the first game.

2026 NLCS opening schedule

Game Date Start time Game 1 Sunday, Oct. 11 TBD Game 2 Monday, Oct. 12 TBD

Both games are scheduled for FOX or FS1, according to MLB’s postseason calendar.

The NLCS, short for National League Championship Series, is a best-of-seven matchup. The winner advances to the World Series to face the American League champion.

Dave Roberts, Dodgers Move Closer to Historic World Series Three-Peat

Johnson’s celebration also comes as manager Dave Roberts adds another achievement to his postseason résumé.

With Wednesday’s victory, Roberts moved into sole possession of second place in MLB managerial postseason victories with 72, passing Tony La Russa. Only Joe Torre, with 84, has more.

The Dodgers have also won 10 of their last 11 postseason road games and own a 14-5 road record over the past three postseasons.

Los Angeles is now eight victories away from becoming the first National League franchise to win three consecutive World Series championships.

The last MLB team to accomplish a World Series three-peat was the New York Yankees, who won three straight titles from 1998 through 2000.

For the Dodgers, another NLCS appearance represents an opportunity to continue one of baseball’s most impressive modern postseason runs.

And after eliminating Atlanta, Johnson has three more names to celebrate as Los Angeles moves another step closer to history.