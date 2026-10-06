Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Andy Pages Statement Amid Braves Series

The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is tied 1-1.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday. The Braves won the second game 3-2 on Sunday.

Game 3 of the Series is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Ahead of Game 3, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped an honest quote involving struggling outfielder Andy Pages.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Honest Andy Pages Statement Amid Atlanta Braves Series

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X:

Dave Roberts said Andy Pages is “trying to do too much” at the plate. Still, even in the backdrop of his struggles last postseason, don’t expect that to lead to taking Pages out of the lineup just yet.

DAVE ROBERTS: Yeah, this is one of those things that I’m gonna continue to give Andy leash. I believe in him. I feel that for us to win the World Series this year, we’re gonna need him to be an active part of our team.

And so I hope it doesn’t get to that point. We’re not there yet.

I think that this is, for me, given to how he’s come into the postseason too small of a sample. And he’s taken two walks.

So tomorrow is not gonna be the end-all, be-all because Sale is a tough match-up, but I still want to see good at-bats.

Q. With him, do you feel like it’s more mental trying to do too much, or do you think that there might still be some adjustment coming back from the hand?

DAVE ROBERTS: I think there’s trying to do too much. I think that clearly when he came back he was swinging the bat really well, had success and then I think there’s a little bit of trying too much, yeah.

Looking at Dodgers CF Andy Pages in 2026

Pages is 0-for-7 with one walk and four strikeouts in the 2026 postseason.

He had a strong regular season, slashing .274/.343/.468 with 23 home runs and 85 RBI over 134 games.

The Dodgers placed Pages on the injured list on Aug. 22 with a left hand fracture.

Los Angeles reinstated Pages from the IL on Sept. 21. He finished the regular season strong, going 6-for-18 with two home runs, a double, four walks and five RBI over six games in September.