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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Andy Pages Statement Amid Braves Series

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Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages is expected to start swing progression rehab process before the regular season ends.
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The National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves is tied 1-1.

The Dodgers won the first game of the series 5-3 on Saturday. The Braves won the second game 3-2 on Sunday.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the Series is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m. PDT on Tuesday at Truist Park.

Ahead of Game 3, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts dropped an honest quote involving struggling outfielder Andy Pages.

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Dave Roberts Makes Honest Andy Pages Statement Amid Atlanta Braves Series

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Manager Dave Roberts #30 of the Los Angeles Dodgers looks on prior to the game against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya wrote on X:

Dave Roberts said Andy Pages is “trying to do too much” at the plate. Still, even in the backdrop of his struggles last postseason, don’t expect that to lead to taking Pages out of the lineup just yet.

DAVE ROBERTS: Yeah, this is one of those things that I’m gonna continue to give Andy leash. I believe in him. I feel that for us to win the World Series this year, we’re gonna need him to be an active part of our team.

And so I hope it doesn’t get to that point. We’re not there yet.

I think that this is, for me, given to how he’s come into the postseason too small of a sample. And he’s taken two walks.

So tomorrow is not gonna be the end-all, be-all because Sale is a tough match-up, but I still want to see good at-bats.

Q. With him, do you feel like it’s more mental trying to do too much, or do you think that there might still be some adjustment coming back from the hand?

DAVE ROBERTS: I think there’s trying to do too much. I think that clearly when he came back he was swinging the bat really well, had success and then I think there’s a little bit of trying too much, yeah.

Looking at Dodgers CF Andy Pages in 2026

Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 15: Andy Pages #44 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts at the plate during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on August 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Pages is 0-for-7 with one walk and four strikeouts in the 2026 postseason.

He had a strong regular season, slashing .274/.343/.468 with 23 home runs and 85 RBI over 134 games.

The Dodgers placed Pages on the injured list on Aug. 22 with a left hand fracture.

Los Angeles reinstated Pages from the IL on Sept. 21. He finished the regular season strong, going 6-for-18 with two home runs, a double, four walks and five RBI over six games in September.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Los Angeles Dodgers Manager Makes Honest Andy Pages Statement Amid Braves Series

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