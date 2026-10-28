Dodgers Owner Mark Walter Reveals Where Things Stand on Potential Sale

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw their dreams of becoming the first team in over a quarter century to win three straight World Series titles come to a close when they were swept in stunning fashion by the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.

The Dodgers, who had reached the mountaintop in 2024 and 2025, will have to wait until next year to bring championship glory back to Hollywood.

In the meantime, to nobody’s surprise, the Dodgers remain the second most valuable MLB franchise behind only the New York Yankees at between $7.8 and $8 billion. What are the chances that the club’s ownership group would ever consider a potential sale?

According to Dodgers CEO and Owner Mark Walter, that’s not going to be happening.

Los Angeles Dodgers CEO And Owner Mark Walter Sounds Off On Potential Sale

Despite having faced an investigation into his business empire, Dodgers CEO and owner Mark Walter emphatically denied any chances of a sale and emphasized their commitment to remaining a winning organization.

“We’re going to keep the team no matter what,” he said via The New York Post. “We’re going to be winning for 10 years or more. I think our commitment to do so will be just like it has been in the past. And, you know, we don’t win every year, but we’re going to try to.”

“I certainly hope we can look forward to winning another World Series next year under my ownership,” he said. “And I think we’re just trying to win consistently, and do so for not just next season, but for the next decade and decades beyond that.”

As far as what the club’s offseason plans are, he indicated that he’s prepared to do whatever it takes to make improvements.

“We don’t see any glaring weaknesses that demand our attention, but there’s always room to get better,” he said. “We’ll explore every avenue we can to make this team stronger.”

The Dodgers Have Won Three World Series Titles Under Mark Walter

Walter owns roughly a 27 percent stake in the Dodgers, and helped lead the Guggenheim Baseball Management group that purchased the franchise for $2.15 billion in 2012.

Under his ownership, the Dodgers have remained one of baseball’s most successful teams, winning World Series titles in 2020, 2024 and 2025 while also carrying massive payrolls.

Walter has also built a major sports portfolio beyond baseball, with ownership interests in the Lakers, Sparks, Chelsea and Strasbourg, as well as the PWHL. He has since sold or agreed to sell several of those investments while continuing to oversee the Dodgers.

Walter has faced a federal investigation into alleged tax fraud since 2025, allegations he and TWG Global have denied; a 2026 lawsuit also accused him of failing to disclose the investigation to policyholders.