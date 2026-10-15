Max Muncy Has NSFW Take After Dodgers Collapse in Game 3

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in extremely unfamiliar territory following their collapse against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday evening in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series.

Starting pitcher Blake Snell allowed consecutive home runs to the Brewers and three overall, including on the very first pitch of the game, as part of what eventually became a 6-2 loss, putting them in a three games to none hole and only one loss from seeing their dreams of a World Series three-peat come to a close.

Understandably, there was plenty of frustration in the Dodgers’ dugout and clubhouse afterward, highlighted perfectly by infielder Max Muncy’s NSFW reaction.

Max Muncy Goes Viral For NSFW Reaction After Los Angeles Dodgers Collapse In NLCS Game 3 Vs. Brewers

When asked about his assessment of the game and why his club is in a three-game hole, infielder Max Muncy had a simple answer.

“It’s a pretty simple answer,” Muncy told reporters Wednesday. “We’re playing like s***, and they’re playing great.”

Now, the Dodgers must become the first MLB team since the 2004 Boston Red Sox to win four straight games after initially dropping the first three games of a series; the Red Sox accomplished the historic feat 22 years ago against the hated rival New York Yankees.

“At the beginning of the year, we set out to do something historic,” Muncy said. “It looks like we’re going to have to make a little more history along the way if we want to accomplish that.”

Can The Dodgers Accomplish MLB History?

Despite the daunting odds, infielder Kike Hernández is keeping an optimistic mind, and saying that they’ve come out of several deep holes before.

“We’ve never been in this big of a hole, but we’ve had our backs against the wall plenty of times before, and we’ve come out of it,” Hernández said. “We’re just trying to do it one more time.”