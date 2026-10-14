Dodgers Outfielder Calls Out MLB Broadcasts Over Sydney Sweeney Decision

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who are currently trailing the Milwaukee Brewers two games to none in the National League Championship Series, decided not to include outfielder Alex Call on their postseason roster after he hit .233 over 88 regular-season appearances in 2026.

However, he continues to watch games – but has a particular problem with some of the advertisements being shown.

In a comment on social media that’s since gone viral, Call has expressed his disdain for the ongoing Novig advertising campaign, which features a scantily clad Sydney Sweeney.

Los Angeles Dodgers Outfielder Alex Call Blasts MLB Broadcasts Over Advertising

In a comment on social media that has since gone viral, Call made it clear that he believes the advertising campaign isn’t appropriate for audiences that include kids.

“Can we please get the soft p*** ads off playoff broadcasts, TBS, Fox, NBC, @MLB? My son wants to watch baseball with Dada, but how do I justify that when a half-naked women could come on screen anytime?? This is America’s Pastime. Parents shouldn’t have to worry about this,” Call wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Immediately, the responses started coming through from fans, many of which voiced agreement with what he had to say.

One fan said, “Not to mention being 31 watching the game with your dad and those ads come on. Just awkward.”

Another fan said, “You are 💯% right. These p********** ads has no business playing on our television screens in front of our children.”

“Thanks Alex. I’m no saint, but my kids are. And it pisses me off when those commercials come on. My son loves the dodgers, watches more than I do, but now I have to be cautious during commercial breaks. It’s BS,” said another fan.

This fan said, “Amen. Those ads have no place on TV especially with young children watching.”

“You have a high enough profile, along with that viral post. If you call for a 1-inning parent boycott to make a point maybe they will listen,” said another fan in response.

Finally, this fan said, “Yes! I have 3 teen/young adult boys and a pre-teen at home who watch baseball. Keep it family friendly! Even if they weren’t watching, I don’t want to see that!”

Alex Call Is Coming Off His First Full Year In Los Angeles

Call was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the third round in 2016 and reached the majors with Cleveland in 2022, appearing in 12 games before being designated for assignment.

The Washington Nationals claimed Call off waivers that August, and he spent parts of the next three seasons with the club. He was traded to the Dodgers at the 2025 deadline after a strong 2024 stretch in which he hit .343 over 30 games.

Call appeared in 38 regular-season games for Los Angeles in 2025 and played throughout the postseason, including the World Series. In the 88 games he played in 2026, he hit one home run with 26 RBI.